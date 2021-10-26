IIT Jodhpur introduces BTech programme in civil and infrastructure engineering

Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur launched a BTech programme in civil and infrastructure engineering. The programme focuses on engineering design, product development, training in intellectual property and entrepreneurship.

The programme, as stated by IIT Jodhpur, has a set of core and elective courses. These courses allow students to earn a specialisation in either ‘smart infrastructure’ or ‘environmental engineering’ in addition to the regular BTech. It also offers new courses related to large-scale integrated infrastructures such as telecom and IT, renewable and non-renewable energy, railway, airport, and seaport design.

The curriculum of civil and infrastructure will introduce students to a wide variety of fields in advanced civil engineering such as infrastructure planning and designing, a good knowledge of artificial intelligence and machine learning, smart materials and sensors, and security of infrastructure against physical and digital threats.

Dr Ranju Mohan, Head, Department of Civil and Infrastructure Engineering, IIT Jodhpur, said, “This programme has a course structure that incorporates and integrates conventional civil engineering with these advanced transformative technologies. In this way, we will create next-generation civil engineers who can address societal needs from a multidisciplinary perspective which is exactly what the current industry needs.”