Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

IIT Jodhpur awarded 516 degrees in 8th convocation ceremony

This year, the 516 degrees awarded included 16 PhD, 58 MBA, 101 MSc, 123 MTech, 212 BTech, and 6 students from the first ever joint programme between IIT and AIIMS in the country.

Graduating students during 8th Convocation at IIT Jodhpur.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur on Saturday concluded its eighth convocation ceremony. This year, the institute awarded a total of 516 degrees, out of which there were 391 male students and 125 female students.

This year, the 516 degrees awarded included 16 PhD, 58 MBA, 101 MSc, 123 MTech, 212 BTech, and 6 students from the first ever joint programme between IIT and AIIMS in the country, Master’s in Medical Technologies jointly awarded by AIIMS Jodhpur and IIT Jodhpur.

It was also announced that the institute has this year set up the School of Liberal Arts to facilitate the growth of liberal arts in the IIT ecosystem and enable closer interaction between technology and humanities and social sciences.

The institute has also launched six new interdisciplinary programmes including MTech in Robotics and Mobility, MTech in Augmented and Virtual Reality, MTech in Intelligent Communication Systems, MTech in CPS and MS in Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity (with University of Albany), MTech in AI and MS in Digital Forensics and Cybersecurity (with University of Albany), and new four-year BS programmes in Chemistry and Physics with specialisation.

Additionally, IIT Jodhpur has instituted a unique fellowship scheme to provide an option to young PhDs belonging to SC /ST/ NCL-OBC/EWS categories to have rich post-doctoral research and teaching experience at IIT Jodhpur.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 03:31:46 pm
