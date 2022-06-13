IIT Jodhpur, AIIMS Jodhpur to offer joint master’s, PhD programmes in medical technologies

scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
Updated: June 13, 2022 3:36:17 pm
IIT Jodhpur, COVID-19The last date to apply for the course is June 15, 2022. File.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur and the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Jodhpur will offer joint master’s, master’s-PhD, and PhD programmes in medical technologies.

The collaboration would allow students to work under the joint guidance of faculty from these institutes in the emerging areas of healthcare technologies. The last date to apply for the course is June 15, 2022. The candidates must also note that the course work will commence in July 2022. Interested candidates can get more details at iitj.ac.in/shc/index.php?id=programs.

To pursue the course, the applicant must qualify for the written test and interview conducted jointly by IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur. It offers equal seats to medical and engineering graduates and coursework offered jointly by IIT Jodhpur and AIIMS Jodhpur. The course work is followed by a project enabling the creation of a futuristic device and protocol.

The institutes claim it to be India’s first such programme that provides an opportunity for medical professionals and engineers to learn and share knowledge under a trans-disciplinary academic umbrella.

Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur, said, “Our country has the best doctors, best engineers and the will to improve patient management. With a focussed and combined effort, I am sure, we can fire up the innovations in the medical technology ecosystem.”

