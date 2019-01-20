JEE (MAINS) results announced: 15 score 100 percentile; ‘Studying smart is key’

Fifteen candidates scored 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) in the results declared by the National testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday. This is the first time percentile scores, and not ranks, have been declared for JEE.

In multiple tweets, Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that ranks of candidates will be released after the second JEE in April this year. The better of the two NTA scores of candidates will be taken into account, and “for the first time students have chance to improve their performance…” Javadekar tweeted.

The minister posted, “Nearly 8.75 lakh students took the exam. 15 students are in the 100th percentile. Congratulations to all students who did well. For the first time, @DG_NTA has used the percentile based scoring. This is more scientific and used in best exam world over.”

The Sunday Express spoke to some of the successful students. Pune resident Raj Aryan Agrawal, 17, one of the three from Maharashtra who scored100, said, “I probably expected to be in the first 50, but the all-India rank 2 is a surprise for me also. I am enjoying the moment.”

Agrawal said he started taking an interest in science about two years ago, and decided to forge a career in engineering. “Before that, I didn’t really know what I was interested in. I liked music and played the piano but academically, I wasn’t sure. I always liked Maths but once my interest in science started increasing, I decided to enroll for IIT classes,” he said.

Agrawal, who moved to India from Russia four years ago, initially studied at Amanora School for two years and then joined the Pune Municipal Corporation-run Rajiv Gandhi E-learning school. “People wonder why I joined a municipal school but I was clear: I wanted to concentrate on the IIT entrance exam and not waste time on other things…”

On average, Agrawal said he studied four to five hours a day. His advice for other aspiring students: focus on your IIT dream but don’t let your life revolve around it.

The two successful candidates from UP — Gorakhpur resident Himanshu Gaurav Singh and Naman Gupta of Kanpur — had different reactions. Singh said he was preparing for JEE Advanced and has trained his focus there only — “I do not think there is anything very special about this,” he said. Gupta called it “a dream come true”. He said, “I will not say I was expecting this result…I think it’s time for me to prepare for JEE Advanced.”

Of the two Rajasthan toppers, Sambit Behera, 17, said the trick is not only to study regularly but also to take breaks. “You should have a routine and stick to it. You shouldn’t just pick any subject and start studying — you may then miss topics,” said Behera, originally from Bhubaneswar, Odisha, but a resident of Kota since Class X, when he started preparing for JEE.

As for advice for others, Behera said, “One should take breaks to refresh the mind and also engage in some physical activities.”

Shubhankar Gambhir, 17, also from Kota, said the material given by his coaching centre was enough. “Rather than spending time on other material, we should focus on what has been given to us,” said Gambhir, who started preparing for JEE in Class XI and studied about six to eight hours every day. “We should also revise well and study previous years’ question papers,” he added.

The topper from Punjab — Jayesh Singla, 18, from Apollo Public School in Patiala — said he wasn’t expecting 100 percentile, although “I was expecting a good score. The 100 percentile came as pleasant surprise. I believe being consistent is the key to score well. I used to study for 5-6 hours a day with focus on Chemistry. I would suggest other students to study NCERT books thoroughly to get their basics right.”

Singla said he stayed off social media and used a basic phone, which “doesn’t even support WhatsApp”, to remain in touch with friends and family.

With ENS Pune, Lucknow, Jaipur & Chandigarh