JEE Main 2023 to be held twice, registration to begin this week: NTA

JEE Main Date 2023 at jeemain.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin registration for Joint Entrance Exam (JEE Main) this week, NTA chief told indianexpress.com. Once the link is activated, candidates will be able to apply at the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

“The registration for JEE Main will commence this week,” NTA Chief, Vineet Joshi, told indianexpress.com.

He also confirmed that the exam will be held twice this year. “Yes, the JEE Main exam will be conducted twice this time,” he told indianexpress.com.

Joshi also clarified that the registration dates for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) will be released soon, but the application process for CUET will not commence along with JEE Main registration.

Meanwhile, Congress MP, Karti P Chidambaram, has urged the Education Minister to relax the eligibility criteria for one year to ensure that the candidates who apparently suffered due to technical snags get another opportunity to appear for the entrance exam this year.

“I would like to bring to your attention concerns raised by students who appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and Advanced in 2022. These aspirants studied hard to secure admission into India’s leading engineering institutes, however, several hurdles which were completely outside their control, denied them a fair opportunity at the exam,” he said in his letter to Pradhan.