JEE Main 2023: NTA restores Class 12 performance criterion; 75% minimum requirement

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has restored the class 12 performance criterion of 75 per cent for qualifying JEE Main 2023, which will be held in two sessions between January 24-31 and April 6-12, according to the information brochure for the entrance.

The requirement was waived off in the previous three editions of the entrance held after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The JEE criterion is also likely to be restored in the JEE Advanced 2023, which is the entrance for admissions to undergraduate programmes in the IITs.

According to the brochure, released Thursday, “admission to BE / BTech / BArch / BPlanning. Courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 examination conducted by the respective Boards.”

The qualifying marks would be 65 per cent in the case of SC/ST candidates.

The candidates, across categories, are also required to pass in each of the subjects of class 12 or any equivalent qualifying examination to clear JEE Main.

The registration fees for the exam have also been hiked for all categories of candidates. In the case of general category male candidates, the fee has gone up from Rs 650 to Rs 1,000. Female candidates will now have to pay Rs 800, compared to Rs 325 previously.

SC/ST/PwD and third gender candidates will have to pay Rs 500. Earlier, it was Rs 325. The test will be conducted across 399 centres in India and 25 abroad. JEE Main 2022 was held in 501 centres in India, while 13 overseas centres were set up.

Meanwhile, NTA has also announced the dates of other major undergraduate entrances, ranging from NEET to CUET-UG. While NEET will be held on May 7, the CUET-UG will start on May 21. It will be held till May 31 over multiple sessions, details of which will be shared later.