Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

JEE Main 2023 FAQs: How to apply, eligibility criteria, number of attempts, and more — all questions answered

NTA JEE Main 2023 FAQs: Indianexpress.com answers main questions around eligibility, application process, number of attempts and much more.

JEE Main 2023 | NTA | JEE Main 2023 FAQs
NTA JEE Main 2023: The National Testing Agency Thursday announced that the registration process for JEE Main 2023 has now commenced. Candidates can now apply at the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Read |Over 4.21 lakh engineering seats vacant out of total 12.53 lakh: MoS Education

As the registration begins, candidates have questions around eligibility, application process, number of attempts and much more. Indianexpress.com answers these main FAQs.

How can students fill out the ‘online’ application form for JEE Main 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on application on the bottom of the homepage.

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’ and enter your details.

Step 4: Once you have the application number and password, login using that.

Step 5: Fill the application form and upload necessary documents.

Step 6: Save, submit and pay the fees.

Step 7: Download the application form for future reference.

What is the eligibility criterion of JEE Main 2023?

This year onwards, the NTA has restored the class 12 performance criterion of 75 per cent for qualifying JEE Main 2023. The Agency has decided that while admission in courses in NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs participating through Central Seat Allocation Board will be based on All India Rank, it will also be subject to the condition that the candidate should have secured at least 75 per cent marks in the Class 12 examination conducted by the respective Boards.

Also read |IITs, IIMs, NITs got over 10% of Centre’s total expenditure on education: Ministry of Education

However, the qualifying marks would be 65 per cent in the case of SC/ST candidates.

In addition to this, candidates are also required to pass in each of the subjects of class 12 or any equivalent qualifying examination to clear JEE Main.

What is the examination fee for JEE Main 2023?

The NTA has increased the registration fee for JEE Main 2023 exam this year. For the general category male candidates, the fee has gone up from Rs 650 to Rs 1,000. Female candidates will now be charged Rs 800, in comparison to Rs 325 previously.

Also read |JEE Main 2023: Candidates demand rollback of Class 12 criteria, worried as test clashes with pre-board exams

SC/ST/PwD and third gender candidates will have to pay Rs 500, instead of Rs 325.

How many times will JEE Main 2023 be held?

This time, the NTA has decided to conduct JEE Main in two sessions. The first session will be conducted from January 24 till 31 and the second session is scheduled from April 6 to 12.

Also read |JEE Main 2023: NTA brings back Class 12 performance criterion; 75% minimum requirement

The first session exam dates are January 24, 25, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 (reserve dates are February 1, 2, 3). The second session exam will be conducted on April 06, 08, 10, 11, 12 (reserve dates are April 13, 15).

What will be the advantages of two sessions in JEE Main 2023?

The advantage of having two sessions of JEE Main 2023 is that candidates who are unhappy with their performance in the first session and wish to improve their score, will have a chance of doing so in the second session. It will also help the candidates who miss out on the first session of JEE Main 2023 due to several unavoidable reasons.

When will JEE Main 2023 answer key and result be released?

As of now, the NTA has not declared dates for the release of answer key and result of JEE Main 2023. Once announced, the schedule will be available at the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How many languages are available in JEE Main 2023 exam?

The JEE Main 2023 exam will be available in 13 languages — English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Urdu, and Telugu.

Candidates should remember that if they choose the regional language, their exam centre will be from that state itself then. English, Urdu and Hindi were available in all centres across the country.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 03:37:44 pm
First published on: 17-12-2022 at 03:37:44 pm
Gujarat This Week: Explore Paintings on Basel Mission Terracotta tiles, relish traditional food fest and many more

