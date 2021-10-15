Meet JEE Advanced 2021 girl category topper Kavya Chopra

In the JEE Advanced 2021 result declared today, Delhi girl Kavya Chopra has emerged as the topper in the female category scoring 286 marks out of 360. The topper had scored 99.978 percentile in the February session and a perfect 300 marks in the March sessions of JEE Main 2021. This is just another feather in her cap as Kavya’s academic life has been full of achievements.

Her mother Shikha Chopra told indianexpress.com that Kavya is good at maths and loves computers. A student of DPS Vasant Kunj in Delhi, she scored 97.6 per cent in CBSE class 10 exams.

Kavya will opt for BTech Computer Science course from IIT Bombay. An active participant in maths and science olympiads, she had qualified in the Regional Maths Olympiad (RMP) in class 9 and 11. She has also cracked IOQP, IOQC IOQM – some of the few prominent olympiads.