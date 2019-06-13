IIT-JEE Advanced 2019 final answer key to release soon, results tommorrow

IIT-JEE Advanced 2019 answer key: The final answer key of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will be released soon. The candidates who had appeared in the JEE can check the answer key through the official website, jeeadv.ac.in. The tentative answer keys of JEE Advanced was released on June 4 and the online window to raise objections was available for a week.

Advertising

The JEE Advanced result 2019 will release tomorrow by 11 am. To pass JEE Advanced, a candidate needs to score at least 10 per cent marks in each subject and an aggregate score of 30 per cent marks overall. The cut-off for JEE Advanced 2019 is likely to fall many assume the same will be less than 30 per cent.

JEE Advanced answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘answer key 2019’

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Read| List of top non-IIT engineering, architecture colleges

Step 4: Answer key will appear, download

JEE Advanced is the second stage of examination as only a selected few who meet the cut-off based on JEE Mains score (conducted by the National Testing Agency) are eligible to appear for the same.

In 2019, out of 11.47 lakh JEE Main candidates, 2.45 lakh students qualified for the JEE Advanced but only 1.73 lakh registered for the same. In 2018, out of 2.31 lakh students who qualified for the exam, 1.65 lakh candidates chose to register for it. Based on the trend, the number of students is likely to fall further as not every examinee who registered, appeared for the exam. Read full story here.