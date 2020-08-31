JEE Advanced AAT 2020: Registration process to begin from October 5, check exam dates

JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2020) will be held on October 8

IIT-Delhi JEE Advanced AAT 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will conduct the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2020) on October 8. The application process will begin from October 5 and conclude on October 6. Candidates can apply through the website- jeeadv.ac.in. The exam will be held on October 8.

AAT will be conducted in all 23 IITs. The three hours long test will have questions in English only and it is a gateway for admission to architecture courses in IITs. Only those candidates who qualifies JEE Advanced are eligible to apply for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). Admissions to the BArch programmes offered by IIT-BHU, IIT-Roorkee and IIT-Kharagpur will be on the basis of the marks scored in JEE Advanced AAT.

IIT-Delhi JEE Advanced AAT 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

READ | JEE Main, NEET 2020: IIT students, alumni launch portal to provide transportation facility to aspirants

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided

Step 4: Pay the registration fees

Step 5: Click submit

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your application for future reference.

JEE Advanced will be held on September 27. Only those in the top 2.5 lakh candidates of JEE Main are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced. As per the tentative schedule of JEE Advanced, the result will be declared on October 5 – the same day, applications will begin for AAT.

JEE Advanced will consist of two question papers: paper 1 and paper 2 of three hours duration each. Both papers are compulsory. Each question paper will consist of three separate sections – physics, chemistry, and mathematics. It will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The total duration of each paper will be for three hours.

This year, IITs have relaxed the class 12 marks criteria for admission. Earlier, candidates needed to obtain 75 per cent marks in class 12 along with clearing JEE Advanced.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd