Friday, October 15, 2021
JEE Advanced Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result, final answer key out; here’s how to check scores

JEE Advanced Result 2021 Live Updates: The result along with the cut-off for admissions to IITs and rank lists will be available at jeeadv.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 15, 2021 10:13:00 am
Candidates can check the results on jeeadv.ac.in. Express Photo by Deepak Joshi. 08.06.2015. Mumbai.

JEE Advanced Result 2021 Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will declare the JEE Advanced 2021 result today i.e October 15, 2021. The final answer key will also release today. The result along with the cut-off for admissions to IITs and rank lists will be available at jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates will need their JEE Advanced 2021 roll number, date of birth, and phone number to check their scorecard. The result will be available as a scorecard and the all India rank will also be mentioned. Based on the answer key, responses of the students, and the marking scheme the result of JEE Advanced will be prepared. In it, the marks and rank of the candidates will be mentioned.

Of the 2.5 lakh candidates who cleared the JEE (Main) exam this year, 1,51,207 have registered for JEE Advanced 2021.

JEE Advanced counselling and seat allotment results will be organised by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The counselling is conducted as a centralised online admission process for admission into 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 other government-funded technical institutes (other-GFTIs). JoSAA registration process will start on October 16.

Live Blog

JEE Advanced Result 2021 Live Updates: Check toppers, cut-off and counselling details 

10:08 (IST)15 Oct 2021
Final answer key to be released soon

Candidates who appeared for the IIT JEE Advanced 2021 on October 3, will be able to check and download the result on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2021 organising institute, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, will publish the answer keys and the result at 10 am.

10:05 (IST)15 Oct 2021
Official website crashed ahead of result

The official website of JEE Advanced 2021 -- jeeadv.ac.in -- is down ahead of the result declaration. The crash is most likely because of heavy online traffic. 

10:00 (IST)15 Oct 2021
Preparatory courses for SC, ST candidates

Selected IITs will run preparatory courses of one-year duration for SC, ST and PwD candidates intended to prepare them to pursue the academic programme (for academic year 2022-23) to which they have been allocated. At the end of this course, candidates are declared ‘pass’ or ‘fail’. The institute at which one-year preparatory course is run for a candidate may be different from the institute allocated to the candidate for their academic program.

09:56 (IST)15 Oct 2021
Institute that use valid JEE Advaced score

Some centrally funded institutes have used JEE (Advanced) ranks in the past. These include:

    • Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore (IISc)
    • Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located in Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram and Tirupati
    • Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram
    • Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli
    • Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam
09:52 (IST)15 Oct 2021
JoSAA seat allotment round 1 result to be released on October 27

The authorities will release the JoSAA counselling 2021 seat allotment result for round 1 October 27. However, the round 2 seat allotment result will be released on November 1. Qualified applicants can complete the JoSAA counselling registration 2021 from October 16 at the official website.

09:51 (IST)15 Oct 2021
JoSAA counselling schedule released

Applicants can now check the JoSAA counselling dates 2021 from the official website – josaa.nic.in. Authorities will commence the JoSAA registration 2021 from October 16. The online registration for candidates who will appear for JEE Advanced 2021 AAT exam will start from October 22, after the declaration of the result. 

09:45 (IST)15 Oct 2021
Participating institutes in JoSAA counselling 2021

The authorities have released the complete list of JoSAA 2021 participating institutions on the official website. With the help of the JoSAA participating institutes list 2021, candidates can get to know about the seats that will be offered by 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 GFTIs through the JoSAA 2021 counselling and seat allotment process.

09:44 (IST)15 Oct 2021
How many students appeared for JEE Advanced 2021?

Of the 2.5 lakh candidates who cleared the JEE (Main) exam this year, 1,51,207 have registered for JEE Advanced 2021.

09:42 (IST)15 Oct 2021
Tie-breaking process for ranks: What if two candidates get the same score

If two or more candidates secure the same marks in JEE Advanced 2021, then a tie-breaking criterion is followed, where the candidate with higher positive marks will be given a better rank. If the tie still exists, then a higher rank is given to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Mathematics. If the tie is still there, then the candidate with higher marks in Physics will be given a better rank. If after this, there is still a tie, then the same rank shall be given. Read more. 

09:41 (IST)15 Oct 2021
JEE Advanced result timing

Given the previous years’ trends, the result is expected to be out by 10 am. It will be announced on the official website, which is jeeadv.ac.in and candidates will need JEE Advanced 2021 roll number, date of birth, and phone number to check it. Read more. 

09:39 (IST)15 Oct 2021
Steps after JEE Advanced 2021 result is out

Candidates who obtained JEE Advanced 2021 rank are eligible to participate in Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process for admission to seats in IITs. During the JoSAA 2021 counselling process, Candidates have to fill in their choices of the courses and institutes.

09:37 (IST)15 Oct 2021
What will the scorecard have?

JEE Advanced 2021 result will include details includes qualifying status, rank secured by the candidate in the common rank list, all India ranks (AIR), subject-wise scores in both papers 1 and 2, total positive marks and total scores. Candidates will also receive a text message about the IIT JEE Advanced result 2021 to their registered phone numbers.

09:21 (IST)15 Oct 2021
JEE Advanced 2021 result and answer key to be out

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will announce the JEE Advanced 2021 result today i.e October 15, 2021. The final answer key will also release today.

JEE Advanced 2021 The candidates can check their result through the website- jeeadv.ac.in, and download rank list. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

In 2020, JEE Main (September 2020) topper Chirag Falor had secured all India rank 1 in JEE Advanced. He obtained 352 marks out of 396 marks.  Among females, Kanishka Mittal had topped the exam with 315 marks and AIR 17. A total number of 1,50,838 candidates had appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2020. A total of 43,204 candidates had qualified JEE (Advanced) 2020 and 6,707 were females.

