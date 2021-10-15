JEE Advanced Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result, final answer key out; here’s how to check scores

JEE Advanced Result 2021 Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will declare the JEE Advanced 2021 result today i.e October 15, 2021. The final answer key will also release today. The result along with the cut-off for admissions to IITs and rank lists will be available at jeeadv.ac.in.

Candidates will need their JEE Advanced 2021 roll number, date of birth, and phone number to check their scorecard. The result will be available as a scorecard and the all India rank will also be mentioned. Based on the answer key, responses of the students, and the marking scheme the result of JEE Advanced will be prepared. In it, the marks and rank of the candidates will be mentioned.

Of the 2.5 lakh candidates who cleared the JEE (Main) exam this year, 1,51,207 have registered for JEE Advanced 2021.

JEE Advanced counselling and seat allotment results will be organised by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The counselling is conducted as a centralised online admission process for admission into 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 other government-funded technical institutes (other-GFTIs). JoSAA registration process will start on October 16.