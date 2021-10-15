JEE Advanced Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result, final answer key out; here’s how to check scores

JEE Advanced Result 2021 Live Updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will declare the JEE Advanced 2021 result today i.e October 15, 2021. The final answer key will also release today. The result along with the cut-off for admissions to IITs and rank lists will be available at jeeadv.ac.in.
Candidates will need their JEE Advanced 2021 roll number, date of birth, and phone number to check their scorecard. The result will be available as a scorecard and the all India rank will also be mentioned. Based on the answer key, responses of the students, and the marking scheme the result of JEE Advanced will be prepared. In it, the marks and rank of the candidates will be mentioned.
Of the 2.5 lakh candidates who cleared the JEE (Main) exam this year, 1,51,207 have registered for JEE Advanced 2021.
JEE Advanced counselling and seat allotment results will be organised by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The counselling is conducted as a centralised online admission process for admission into 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 other government-funded technical institutes (other-GFTIs). JoSAA registration process will start on October 16.
Candidates who appeared for the IIT JEE Advanced 2021 on October 3, will be able to check and download the result on the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2021 organising institute, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, will publish the answer keys and the result at 10 am.
The official website of JEE Advanced 2021 -- jeeadv.ac.in -- is down ahead of the result declaration. The crash is most likely because of heavy online traffic.
Selected IITs will run preparatory courses of one-year duration for SC, ST and PwD candidates intended to prepare them to pursue the academic programme (for academic year 2022-23) to which they have been allocated. At the end of this course, candidates are declared ‘pass’ or ‘fail’. The institute at which one-year preparatory course is run for a candidate may be different from the institute allocated to the candidate for their academic program.
Some centrally funded institutes have used JEE (Advanced) ranks in the past. These include:
The authorities will release the JoSAA counselling 2021 seat allotment result for round 1 October 27. However, the round 2 seat allotment result will be released on November 1. Qualified applicants can complete the JoSAA counselling registration 2021 from October 16 at the official website.
Applicants can now check the JoSAA counselling dates 2021 from the official website – josaa.nic.in. Authorities will commence the JoSAA registration 2021 from October 16. The online registration for candidates who will appear for JEE Advanced 2021 AAT exam will start from October 22, after the declaration of the result.
The authorities have released the complete list of JoSAA 2021 participating institutions on the official website. With the help of the JoSAA participating institutes list 2021, candidates can get to know about the seats that will be offered by 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 33 GFTIs through the JoSAA 2021 counselling and seat allotment process.
Of the 2.5 lakh candidates who cleared the JEE (Main) exam this year, 1,51,207 have registered for JEE Advanced 2021.
If two or more candidates secure the same marks in JEE Advanced 2021, then a tie-breaking criterion is followed, where the candidate with higher positive marks will be given a better rank. If the tie still exists, then a higher rank is given to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in Mathematics. If the tie is still there, then the candidate with higher marks in Physics will be given a better rank. If after this, there is still a tie, then the same rank shall be given. Read more.
Given the previous years’ trends, the result is expected to be out by 10 am. It will be announced on the official website, which is jeeadv.ac.in and candidates will need JEE Advanced 2021 roll number, date of birth, and phone number to check it. Read more.
Candidates who obtained JEE Advanced 2021 rank are eligible to participate in Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling process for admission to seats in IITs. During the JoSAA 2021 counselling process, Candidates have to fill in their choices of the courses and institutes.
JEE Advanced 2021 result will include details includes qualifying status, rank secured by the candidate in the common rank list, all India ranks (AIR), subject-wise scores in both papers 1 and 2, total positive marks and total scores. Candidates will also receive a text message about the IIT JEE Advanced result 2021 to their registered phone numbers.
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will announce the JEE Advanced 2021 result today i.e October 15, 2021. The final answer key will also release today.