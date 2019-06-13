IIT-JEE Advanced result 2019 date and time

JEE Advanced Result 2019 date: The result for the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses at Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is set to be declared tomorrow, June 14 (Friday). IIT Roorkee – the exam conducting institute this year – will be making the declaration at the official website, jeeadv.ac.in at around 11 am.

Over 1.65 lakh students registered for the exam this year and are awaiting their results. This is the second leg of exam for admission to IITs. The first test was JEE Main conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). From JEE Mains, over 2.5 lakhs students had qualified for the exam this year but only 1.65 lakh registered for Advanced.

This year, the cut-off for the unreserved category for JEE Advanced was 89.754 NTA score and for EWS and OBC students, it was 78.217 and 74.316 respectively.

For those from SC and ST category, a score of 74.316 and 54.012 respectively in JEE Main would make them eligible for JEE Advanced and for PwD category students, the same is 0.113.

The seat allotment and counselling after result declaration will be held by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). The JEE Advanced exam was conducted on May 27, 2019 (Monday). The first shift was held from 9 am to noon and the second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.