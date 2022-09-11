JEE Advanced Result 2022: KCET pharmacy topper RK Shishir also secures AIR 1 in IIT entrance test

Just a month after, RK Shishir, a 17-year-old student of Narayana eTechno School in Bangalore, topped the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) in the pharmacy stream and stood fourth in the KCET engineering category, he has added another feather to his already crowded cap. On Sunday, he was announced the country topper of JEE Advanced 2022 by Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay).

Shishir scored 314 marks out of 360 marks in JEE Advanced. His list of achievements is long. Earlier this year, he secured an All India Rank 56 in JEE Mains and AIR 2 in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana Exam (KVYP). Instituted in 1999, KVPY is a prestigious fellowship offered by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) to encourage students to study basic and natural science subjects at undergraduate and postgraduate levels and pursue research as a career. The KVYP aptitude exam to select deserving students is conducted by the Indian Institute of Science.

The 17 year old has been dreaming of getting into an IIT since he was in class 8. However, he didn’t expect to emerge as the country topper of JEE Advanced. Now that he has aced the entrance test, he wants to take admission in IIT Bombay. Speaking to indianexpress.com, Shishir said, “I want to join IIT Bombay to pursue computer science, post which I want to become an entrepreneur and contribute to society.”

He added, “I am super excited about the result. I was expecting to be a fifth rank holder, but it turned out that I had topped the exam. My dream to get into IIT developed when I was in class 8. The rankings in my competitive exams is a result of hard work and my pure interest in computer science. Coding has always been an area of interest because of the logic embedded in the subject.”

Shishir also mentioned that he used to study from 6:30 am to 8 pm during his class 11 and class 12 academic years, which has significantly contributed in excelling in most of the competitive exams. “I used to take only a one and a half hour break where I had some refreshments and watched YouTube videos about preparing for competitive exams. Moreover we had continuous exams conducted by my college which supplemented my preparations,” he said.

Shishir also loves to solve the Rubik’s cube which he says has enhanced his thinking skills. He claims to solve the full cube in 20 seconds.

“I love solving the Rubik’s cube and actually it has helped me enhance my logical thinking skills. During free time I also play badminton as a recreational activity,” he said.