JEE Advanced 2022 Result: AIR 9 Mahit Gadhiwala drew inspiration from blockbuster Pusha’s famous line ‘main jhukega nahin’

Mahit Gadhiwala from Surat ranked 9th in the Common merit list of the JEE (Advanced) declared on Sunday. Son of a dentist couple, the 18 year old was always inclined to purse a BTech degree. He scored score of 285 marks out of 360 in the IIT entrance test.

“I also appeared for NEET and scored 600 out of 720. I am hopeful to get a government medical college in Gujarat. But I do not like the field of medicine as much,” said Gadhiwala, who already has offers from a few universities in US and Canada to join their computer engineering program. But after discovering his results today, he’s confident of fulfilling his dream of studying computer science engineering at IIT-Bombay.

Even though he would always score above 300 in all practice tests, Gadhiwala said he was pretty surprised after IIT-Bombay released the JEE Advanced answer key. “The paper was really difficult,” he said, adding that he did not lose his morale, thanks to the “main jhukega nahi…” attitude he picked up from the blockbuster movie Pushpa. It was his go-to film whenever he was feeling stressed. Gadhiwala watched OTT content daily for around 40 mins while having his meals.

“Apart from lightening the mood, the movie Pushpa also introduced me to this attitude, which I feel is much required during stressful times,” said Gadhiwala, who has won two silver medals in International Chemistry Olympiad held in 2021 and 2022. He has also won a Bronze medal in Asian Physics Olympiad 2022.

“My coaching institute has been of great support by providing me the flexibility for NEET, JEE and other Olympiads. The teachers did offer customised training,” he said, adding that appearing for Olympiads helped him prepare for competitive exams like JEE and NEET.