IIT-JEE Advanced 2021 registration postponed due to JEE Main result, here’s what we know

JEE Advanced 2021: The application process for the JEE Advanced 2021, which was scheduled to start on September 11, has been delayed as per the latest notification. “Due to delay in publication in JEE (Main) 2021 results, the already announced date of registration for JEE (Advanced) 2021 stands postponed,” is posted on the official website.

This year, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will conduct the JEE Advanced 2021 exam on October 3. Eligible candidates can apply at the official website – jeeadv.ac.in.

The registration process will now begin on September 13 (afternoon) and close on September 19 at 5 pm, however, candidates can pay the application fee till September 20, 5 pm. A fee of Rs 2800 will be applicable. For females and reserved category candidates, the application fee is Rs 1400.

JEE Advanced 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website jeeadv.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided

Step 4: Pay the registration fees

Step 5: Click submit

JEE Advanced 2021 exam pattern

JEE Advanced will consist of two question papers: paper 1 and paper 2 of three hours duration each. Both papers are compulsory. Each question paper will consist of three separate sections – physics, chemistry, and mathematics. It will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The total duration of each paper will be for three hours.

This year, IIT-Kharagpur is conducting the exam, which is the qualifying test for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The exam will be held in two shifts — 9:00 am to 12:00 noon (Paper-1) and 14:30 pm to 17:30 pm (Paper-2). Around 2.5 lakh candidates who clear JEE Main 2021 will be eligible to sit for JEE Advanced 2021.

Those who clear JEE will get a seat in undergraduate engineering college in IITs based on rank and counselling, however, not everyone who cleared JEE Main is eligible to apply. Only the top 2.5 lakh rank holders in JEE Main are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced 2021: Rank allocation and tie breaker

Ranks will be created by preparing an aggregate of marks obtained in both exams. The exam will also have negative markings. To break ties, IITs will follow the following methods –

Candidates having more positive answers will be given a higher rank. In case the tie persists, the higher rank will be assigned to the candidate who has obtained higher marks in mathematics. If the tie continues then the candidate having higher marks in physics will get a higher rank. If the tie continues then, both will be given the same rank.

Candidates who qualified for JEE Advanced 2020 but remained absent due to Covid or associated reasons will be allowed to appear for JEE Advanced 2021 directly, without having to take the JEE Main 2021 exam.

Apart from IITs, JEE Advanced score is also used by Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), Thiruvananthapuram, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology (RGIPT), Rae Bareli, Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam among others.

Last year, JEE Advanced 2020 was conducted on September 20, which witnessed 96 per cent attendance. Paper 1 of the exam had been conducted in the morning with 1,51,311 candidates and paper 2 was conducted in the afternoon with 1,50,900 candidates. The 1,001 centres in which they were conducted were located in 222 cities across the country.