Pokhriyal to announce JEE Advanced dates today

JEE Advanced 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will announce the dates of JEE Advanced, including the eligibility criteria today. The minister earlier announced the dates of JEE Main through his social media account. The exam will be held in four phases — February 23 to 26, March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30 and May 24 to 28.

JEE Main will also be held in a new paper pattern, the candidates have to attempt 75 questions out of 90 – or 25 out of 30 questions in each section of chemistry, physics and mathematics.

Dear Students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced tomorrow at 6 PM. pic.twitter.com/cJnDVn0QHV — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) January 6, 2021

Usually, the top 2.5 lakh rank holders of JEE Main are selected to appear for the JEE Advanced, which is the gateway to IITs. Apart from clearing JEE Main, one also has to secure at least 75 per cent marks in the class 12 exams to be eligible. This criterion, however, was relaxed for JEE Advanced 2020 because most of the boards had given marks based on the average of best scores and not all exams could be held due to the pandemic.

This year, the exam will be conducted by IIT-Kharagpur