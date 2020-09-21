IIT JEE Advanced 2020 admit card LIVE updates: IIT alumni to help candidates with transport

IIT JEE Advanced admit card 2020 LIVE updates: Download at jeeadv.ac.in (Express photo by Partha Paul/ Representational image)

IIT JEE Advanced 2020 admit card LIVE updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will release the admit card for the JEE Advanced — the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses across IITs and IISc today. The admit card or hall ticket will be available at jeeadv.ac.in from 10 am onwards, as per the official notice.

This year, a total of 1,60,864 students have registered to appear for the exam. These are the top-ranking students from the JEE Main. Around 2.5 lakh students were eligible to apply, however, the number of candidates choosing to appear for IIT entrance test has declined to a three-year low.

Since the exam is being held amid the pandemic, IIT-Delhi – the organising institute – has made several arrangements to conduct the test amid special precautions. This year JEE Advanced will be held in more cities than before, subsequently, the number of exam centres have also been increased. The number of cities has gone up to 222 from 164 last year, and the number of exam centres from 600 last year to 1150 this year

