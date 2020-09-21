IIT JEE Advanced 2020 admit card LIVE updates: IIT alumni to help candidates with transport

IIT JEE Advanced 2020 admit card LIVE updates: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will release the admit card for the JEE Advanced — the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate courses across IITs and IISc today. The admit card or hall ticket will be available at jeeadv.ac.in from 10 am onwards, as per the official notice.
This year, a total of 1,60,864 students have registered to appear for the exam. These are the top-ranking students from the JEE Main. Around 2.5 lakh students were eligible to apply, however, the number of candidates choosing to appear for IIT entrance test has declined to a three-year low.
Since the exam is being held amid the pandemic, IIT-Delhi – the organising institute – has made several arrangements to conduct the test amid special precautions. This year JEE Advanced will be held in more cities than before, subsequently, the number of exam centres have also been increased. The number of cities has gone up to 222 from 164 last year, and the number of exam centres from 600 last year to 1150 this year
Also Read | RRB NTPC 2020 Application Status LIVE Updates
Due to the current restrictions imposed on foreign travel and visa issuance, the IIT had decided not to set up any exam centre in foreign nations, however, all eligible candidates staying abroad were allowed to select their preferred choices from the list of exam cities in India.
Among the biggest change, this year is that IITs will not be considering board exams for admission of candidates. "Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards and the non-uniformity associated with the marks given, it is decided to relax the eligibility criteria for admission to IITs for JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates to obtain a PASS in class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained," the IIT said. Earlier, students had to obtain 75% marks in class 12 board exams.
JEE Advanced was first scheduled to be held on May 17. It was then postponed again to be held on August 23 and then again rescheduled to be held on September 27. The postponement has been due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic has also made several changes in the exam this year.
The portal- eduride.in was launched following an appeal by the IIT-Delhi Director V Ramgopal Rao. candidates who want a ride on the day of exam, needs to register themselves at the portal. Any person who wants to volunteer can also register themselves on the website. The volunteers may choose the option to drive the student or make a donation.
In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, has appealed to its students and alumni to help those appearing for the JEE-Advanced. The institute has also suggested to its students and alumni to come up with a registration portal for needy candidates and help take care of their logistics.
The exam will be held across 222 cities across India, up from 164 last year. The number of exam centres has been almost doubled from 600 last year to 1150 this year, as per the IIT. Masks and sanitisers are a must to appear for the exam.
Out of the over 2.5 lakh candidates who were eligible to apply for the IIT entrance exam – JEE Advanced, only 1,60,864 students have applied, according to the official data released by the IIT-Delhi. This is the lowest in the past three years. In 2019, 1.73 lakh, and in 2018 1.65 lakh students had applied for the exam.
The admit card wil have name of the candidate, roll number for JEE advanced, photograph, signature, date of birth, address for correspondence, and category. It will also have the name and address of the examination centre allotted to the candidate.
IIT Delhi - the exam organising institute this year - will be releasing JEE Advanced admit card 2020 at the official website jeeadv.ac.in. The entry ticket or hall ticket will be available at 10 am. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 27.