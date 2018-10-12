JEE Advanced 2019 to be held on May 19

JEE Advanced 2019: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 19, Sunday in the computer-based test mode. JEE Advanced 2019: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 19, Sunday in the computer-based test mode.

JEE Advanced 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2019 will be held May 19. This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, under the guidance of JAB, will conduct the exam. Since last year, the exam is held in computer-based mode. Aspirants can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years. The registration process begins usually in May, after the declaration of JEE Main result.

JEE-Advanced is the gateway to securing admission to any one of the 23 IITs. To appear for this test, an aspirant has to first qualify JEE (Main) and figure in the top two lakh candidates. Those who qualify JEE (Advanced), but do not find a seat in the engineering branch of their choice at an IIT, usually opt for National Institutes of Technology (NITs), which admit students based on all-India ranks of JEE (Main).

Of the 1.55 lakh aspirants who appeared for the JEE Advanced this year, 18,138 students cleared the cut-off, which is 1.6 times the number of seats on offer, according to IIT-Kanpur. In 2017, more than 51,000 students had cleared the examination.

