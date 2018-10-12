Follow Us:
Friday, October 12, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

JEE Advanced 2019 to be held on May 19

JEE-Advanced is the gateway to securing admission to any one of the 23 IITs. To appear for this test, an aspirant has to first qualify JEE (Main) and figure in the top two lakh candidates

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 12, 2018 11:19:53 am
jee advanced 2019, iit jee, jee advanced, jeeadv.ac.in JEE Advanced 2019: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 19, Sunday in the computer-based test mode.
Related News

JEE Advanced 2019: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2019 will be held May 19. This year, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, under the guidance of JAB, will conduct the exam. Since last year, the exam is held in computer-based mode. Aspirants can attempt JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years. The registration process begins usually in May, after the declaration of JEE Main result.

JEE-Advanced is the gateway to securing admission to any one of the 23 IITs. To appear for this test, an aspirant has to first qualify JEE (Main) and figure in the top two lakh candidates. Those who qualify JEE (Advanced), but do not find a seat in the engineering branch of their choice at an IIT, usually opt for National Institutes of Technology (NITs), which admit students based on all-India ranks of JEE (Main).

Of the 1.55 lakh aspirants who appeared for the JEE Advanced this year, 18,138 students cleared the cut-off, which is 1.6 times the number of seats on offer, according to IIT-Kanpur. In 2017, more than 51,000 students had cleared the examination.

Must Watch

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Nokia 3.1 Plus launched in India. Here is the first look
Watch Now
Nokia 3.1 Plus launched in India. Here is the first look
Buzzing Now
Advertisement