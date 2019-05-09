IIT-JEE Advanced 2019 registrations to close today: How to register online

The online registration for IIT-JEE Advanced 2019 tests will close today at 5 pm. However, the registration for Odisha students will be available till May 14, after the HRD Ministry, Tuesday announced an extension for the test by five days for students affected by Cyclone Fani in Odisha. The decision came after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik requested for the extension.

“I am happy to announce that students from #Odisha appearing for #JEE (Advanced) 2019 will get an extension of 5 days till May 14 for their registration. A decision to this effect was taken following the request of #Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik @Naveen_Odisha,” Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar had tweeted.

“@IITBhubaneswar will help the #JEE (Advanced) aspirants in #Odisha for online registration as it has fully functional internet connection. As declared earlier #JEE (Advanced) for all students across the country will be held on May 27, 2019,” he added.

JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, whereas JEE-Advanced is for students seeking admission to the IITs. For students to be eligible for JEE-Advanced, they need to clear JEE Mains.

JEE Advanced 2019: How to register

Step one: Visit the official JEE Advanced 2019 website- jeeadv.ac.in.

Step two: Login with JEE Main 2019 roll number and date of birth.

Step three: Create a new password for successful registration.

Step four: Fill in the details displayed on the screen.

Step five: Mention the number of attempts, the requirement of scribe (if any), exam centre, language of exam and category.

SC, ST, PwD and female candidates have to pay Rs 1,300 as application fee. The application fee for all other candidates is Rs 2,600. The payment can be made by credit card/ debit card/ Internet banking/ E-banking.

The JEE Advanced admit card will be released on May 20, 2019 and the exam is scheduled to take place on May 27, 2019.