IIT-JEE Advanced 2019: Registration date extended for cyclone-affected Odisha students

IIT-JEE Advanced registration 2019: The online registration process for JEE Advanced has been extended for the students in cyclone-affected Odisha. The decision in this regard was taken following the request of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, tweeted HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

Advertising

The students from Odisha can apply till May 14, however, the application process for the rest of the students will be closed on May 9, 2019.

READ | IIT-JEE Advanced 2019 syllabus, exam pattern

“I am happy to announce that students from Odisha appearing for JEE (Advanced) 2019 will get an extension of 5 days till May 14 for their registration. A decision to this effect was taken following the request of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik,” tweeted HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar.

@IITBhubaneswar will help the #JEE (Advanced) aspirants in #Odisha for online registration as it has fully functional internet connection.

As declared earlier #JEE (Advanced) for all students across the country will be held on May 27, 2019.@DG_NTA @CMO_Odisha @PIB_India — Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 7, 2019

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bhubaneswar) will help students with the online registration. “IIT Bhubaneswar will help the JEE (Advanced) aspirants in Odisha for online registration as it has fully functional internet connection. As declared earlier #JEE (Advanced) for all students across the country will be held on May 27, 2019,” tweeted Javadekar.

I am happy to announce that students from #Odisha appearing for #JEE (Advanced) 2019 will get an extension of 5 days till May 14 for their registration. A decision to this effect was taken following the request of #Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik @Naveen_Odisha .@PMOIndia @HRDMinistry — Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) May 7, 2019

This year, IIT Roorkee will conduct the JEE Advanced on May 27 in two shifts. Paper I will begin at 9 am and will conclude at 12 noon and Paper II will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm. The tests will be conducted in computer-based testing (CBT) mode. Earlier, it was supposd to be held on May 19 but was rescheduled on the pretext of elections.