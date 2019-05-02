IIT JEE Advanced 2019: Check eligibility, documents required, how to apply, reservation, exam pattern

IIT JEE advanced 2019: The online registration cum application process for the national level competitive exam for admissions to undergraduate courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will begin at 10 am from May 3, 2019 (Friday) onwards. Interested and eligible candidates need to apply at the official website jeeadvance.ac.in. The application process will close within a week and the last date to apply is May 9, 2019 (5 pm).

Advertising

The exam will be conducted on May 27, 2019 (Monday) in two shifts. The paper will begin at 9 am and will conclude at 12 noon and paper II will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm. The tests will be conducted in computer-based testing (CBT) mode. Earlier, it was to be held on May 19 but was rescheduled on the pretext of elections. Check full story here. This year IIT Roorkee is conducting the exam.

Read| JEE Advanced 2019: Marks, cut-off, age limit – check eligibility criteria

JEE Advanced 2019: Percentile score needed

JEE Advanced 2019: Reservation

JEE Advanced 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on register for JEE advanced ‘click here’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Register using basic details

Step 5: Log-in using the registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

Advertising

JEE Advanced 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 2600 as registration fee. For SC, ST and PwD candidates and Indian and PIO female candidates (all categories) the fee is Rs 1300.

Read| Top engineering colleges in India

JEE Advanced 2019: Documents required

Class 10 certificate or birth certificate

Class 12 result certificate

Category certificate

Additional category certificate

PwD certificate

scribe request letter

DS certificate

OCI card/PIO card

Last year, Pranav Goyal topped JEE Advanced with 337 out of 360 marks. A student of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula, Pranav was the non-medical stream topper in the Chandigarh Tricity region and scored 97.2 per cent in the CBSE Class 12 board examination as well. He also secured all-India Rank (AIR) 4 in the JEE Main. Read his full story here.