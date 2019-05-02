IIT JEE Advanced 2019: Check eligibility, documents required, how to apply, reservation, exam pattern

IIT JEE advanced 2019: The online registration cum application process for the national level competitive exam for admissions to undergraduate courses in the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) will begin at 10 am from May 3, 2019 (Friday) onwards. Interested and eligible candidates need to apply at the official website jeeadvance.ac.in. The application process will close within a week and the last date to apply is May 9, 2019 (5 pm).
The exam will be conducted on May 27, 2019 (Monday) in two shifts. The paper will begin at 9 am and will conclude at 12 noon and paper II will begin at 2 pm and end at 5 pm. The tests will be conducted in computer-based testing (CBT) mode. Earlier, it was to be held on May 19 but was rescheduled on the pretext of elections. Check full story here. This year IIT Roorkee is conducting the exam.
JEE Advanced 2019: Percentile score needed
JEE Advanced 2019: Reservation
JEE Advanced 2019: How to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website, jeeadv.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on register for JEE advanced ‘click here’ link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Register using basic details
Step 5: Log-in using the registration number
Step 6: Fill form, upload images
Step 7: Make payment
JEE Advanced 2019: Fee
Candidates will have to pay Rs 2600 as registration fee. For SC, ST and PwD candidates and Indian and PIO female candidates (all categories) the fee is Rs 1300.
JEE Advanced 2019: Documents required
Class 10 certificate or birth certificate
Class 12 result certificate
Category certificate
Additional category certificate
PwD certificate
scribe request letter
DS certificate
OCI card/PIO card
