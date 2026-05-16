IIT Jammu to set up satellite campus in Leh, full residential campus planned in Kargil

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu will establish a satellite campus in Leh following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Union Territory Administration of Ladakh and the institute.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who applauded the initiative as a “historic and transformational moment” for the youth of the region. The agreement was signed by IIT Jammu Director Prof Manoj Singh Gaur and Secretary, Higher Education Department, UT Ladakh, Bhanu Prabha.

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The move is expected to address long-standing educational challenges faced by students in Ladakh, many of whom have traditionally travelled far from home to pursue quality technical education. The administration said the collaboration would reduce financial and emotional burdens on families living in remote and high-altitude regions while creating new opportunities in research, innovation, entrepreneurship and employment.