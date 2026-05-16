IIT Jammu to set up satellite campus in Leh, full residential campus planned in Kargil

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu will establish a satellite campus in Leh following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Union Territory Administration of Ladakh and the institute.
The agreement was signed in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who applauded the initiative as a “historic and transformational moment” for the youth of the region. The agreement was signed by IIT Jammu Director Prof Manoj Singh Gaur and Secretary, Higher Education Department, UT Ladakh, Bhanu Prabha.
The move is expected to address long-standing educational challenges faced by students in Ladakh, many of whom have traditionally travelled far from home to pursue quality technical education. The administration said the collaboration would reduce financial and emotional burdens on families living in remote and high-altitude regions while creating new opportunities in research, innovation, entrepreneurship and employment.
Under the agreement, around 40 students from Ladakh will initially begin pursuing courses at IIT Jammu from the July-August 2026 academic session. In the next phase, a temporary satellite campus will be set up at the Government Polytechnic College in Leh for conducting academic activities locally. A full-fledged residential engineering campus is also proposed to be developed in Kargil in the long term.
IIT Jammu will initially offer programmes in Civil Engineering and, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science. Officials said the courses have been chosen keeping in mind Ladakh’s developmental needs and emerging global technological trends. Civil Engineering will focus on sustainable and climate-resilient infrastructure appropriate for mountainous terrains, while AI and Data Science will prepare students for opportunities in digital technologies and innovation.
The Lieutenant Governor said the collaboration would help nurture future scientists, engineers, innovators and researchers from Ladakh while strengthening the region’s educational infrastructure. He noted that the relationship will open doors for talent development, faculty exchange, research collaborations, startup incubation, and innovation centers. Speaking at the event, the Lieutenant Governor stated that building the greatest academic facilities locally is one of the UT Administration’s key priority in order to improve Ladakh’s educational infrastructure and halt the ongoing brain drain from the area.