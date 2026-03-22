IIT Jammu introduces RISE-UP 2026 research internship opportunity for UG students

The programme is open to pre-final year undergraduate students as well as postgraduate students from institutions other than IIT Jammu. (representative image/ file)

The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu has announced the launch of RISE-UP 2026, a research internship in sciences and engineering. The internship is a fully offline undergraduate research programme for students to actively collaborate with IIT faculty. Applications will open on March 26 and close on April 10, 2026.

For the RISE-UP 2026, IIT Jammu faculty will select interns who will work directly alongside faculty, gaining access to the institute’s advanced laboratories and research facilities while contributing to projects that engage with real-world problems, stated the post.

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The programme’s stated goals are hands-on rather than theoretical. Participants are expected to develop technical and research skills through active project work, not classroom instruction. The mode is fully offline, meaning selected candidates will be required to be physically present on the IIT Jammu campus for the duration of their internship.