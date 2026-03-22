IIT Jammu introduces RISE-UP 2026 research internship opportunity for UG students

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The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu has announced the launch of RISE-UP 2026, a research internship in sciences and engineering. The internship is a fully offline undergraduate research programme for students to actively collaborate with IIT faculty. Applications will open on March 26 and close on April 10, 2026.
For the RISE-UP 2026, IIT Jammu faculty will select interns who will work directly alongside faculty, gaining access to the institute’s advanced laboratories and research facilities while contributing to projects that engage with real-world problems, stated the post.
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The programme’s stated goals are hands-on rather than theoretical. Participants are expected to develop technical and research skills through active project work, not classroom instruction. The mode is fully offline, meaning selected candidates will be required to be physically present on the IIT Jammu campus for the duration of their internship.
The Indian Institute of Technology Jammu invites applications for RISE-UP 2026 (Research Internship in Sciences and Engineering – An Undergraduate Program), aimed at nurturing a strong research culture among students. pic.twitter.com/jOZuAEcUaF
— IIT Jammu (@IITJammu) March 21, 2026
The programme is open to pre-final year undergraduate students as well as postgraduate students from institutions other than IIT Jammu. Preference will be given to candidates with strong programming or technical skills.
The internship runs between May and July 2026, with a flexible duration of four to eight weeks. The minimum commitment is four weeks. A stipend kicks in for interns who extend their stay to eight weeks.
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Candidates can apply through the official portal, which will go live on March 26. The application link and QR code have been shared on IIT Jammu’s official social media handles. Interested students are advised to keep their academic credentials, technical skill documentation, and a statement of research interest ready before the portal opens.