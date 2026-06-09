IIT Jammu introduce new BTech course in Unified Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu has introduced a new BTech programme called Unified Engineering, designed for students who want to move beyond conventional single-discipline engineering pathways. The programme is open to JEE Advanced aspirants and offers a fully redesigned, hands-on curriculum that integrates multiple engineering domains. For more information, candidates can visit the official portal of IIT Jammu at iitjammu.ac.in.

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The programme emerges from a recognition that the lines between mechanical, electrical, and computer engineering are increasingly blurring as technology evolves. Rather than confining students to isolated departments, Unified Engineering is structured to help them connect ideas across disciplines and apply them to complex, real-world problems. For more information on the JoSAA counselling, students can visit the IE Education Portal.