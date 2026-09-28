IIT Jammu confers 420 BTech, postgraduate, PhD degrees in its 7th convocation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu conducted its seventh convocation, where it conferred a total of 420 degrees upon the graduating students of the academic batch of 2026. The total number of degrees awarded in the ceremony included 209 B.Tech, 124 M.Tech, 23 M.Sc. and 64 PhD degrees.

Shankar M. Venugopal, Vice President, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Mahindra Research Valley, presided over the ceremony as the chief guest, while Amitabh Ranjan, Vice Chairman, pan IIT alumni India, attended as the guest of honour.

Performance-wise gold and silver awarded to students

The ceremony also recognised meritorious students for their academic performance by conferring gold and silver medals.