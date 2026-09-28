IIT Jammu confers 420 BTech, postgraduate, PhD degrees in its 7th convocation

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu conducted its seventh convocation, where it conferred a total of 420 degrees upon the graduating students of the academic batch of 2026. The total number of degrees awarded in the ceremony included 209 B.Tech, 124 M.Tech, 23 M.Sc. and 64 PhD degrees.
Shankar M. Venugopal, Vice President, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Mahindra Research Valley, presided over the ceremony as the chief guest, while Amitabh Ranjan, Vice Chairman, pan IIT alumni India, attended as the guest of honour.
Performance-wise gold and silver awarded to students
The ceremony also recognised meritorious students for their academic performance by conferring gold and silver medals.
Vivek Kumar Shandilya, a student from the Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering, received the President’s gold medal for securing the highest CGPA among B.Tech graduates.
From the Department of Chemical Engineering, Ayush Raj was awarded the director gold medal for the best overall performance.
Among postgraduate students, Mohammad Shamsul Haq, from M.Tech Civil Engineering batch, received the institute gold medal for securing the highest CGPA among M.Tech graduates, while Sheikh Aabid Nisar, M.Sc. Chemistry, bagged the institute gold medal for the highest CGPA among M.Sc. graduates.
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The institute silver medals were awarded to the students who secured the highest CGPA in their respective branches. From B.Tech, Ayush Raj (Chemical Engineering), Khushboo (Civil Engineering), Chaitanya Tandon (Computer Science and Engineering), Nageshwar Kumar (Electrical Engineering) and Harshit Beri (Mechanical Engineering) were included in the silver medal list.
Among postgraduate programmes, the silver medals were awarded to Shivangi Sharma (M.Tech Chemical Engineering), Anshu Kumari (M.Tech Computer Science and Engineering), Sandeep Kumar (M.Tech Electrical Engineering), Binod Kumar (M.Tech Mechanical Engineering) and Akshita (M.Sc. Physics).
The institute also unveiled ‘Antardrsti’, translating to “inner vision”, a sculpture that was dedicated to the graduating class of 2026.