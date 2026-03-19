IIT JAM Result 2026 Out: How to check and download scorecards at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

IIT JAM Result 2026 at jam2026.iitb.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the results of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 today, March 19. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results through the JOAPS portal at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.
To access the result, candidates need to log in using their enrolment ID or registered email address along with their password. The institute has also confirmed that the JAM 2026 scorecards will be available for download from March 27, 2026 onwards on the same portal.
Step 1: Visit the official website — jam2026.iitb.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the JOAPS portal link on the homepage
Step 3: Enter your enrolment ID/email ID and password
Step 4: Fill in the captcha and submit the details
Step 5: View your IIT JAM 2026 result on the screen
Step 6: Download and print the result for future reference
The JAM 2026 result includes key details such as marks obtained, All India Rank, category-wise rank and the total number of candidates who appeared for the examination. The test follows a marking scheme with both positive and negative marking. Candidates are awarded marks for correct answers, while marks are deducted for incorrect responses as per the prescribed pattern.
Based on the results, separate merit lists will be prepared for each subject. Only candidates who feature in these lists will be eligible to participate in the admission process. Admissions will be offered to postgraduate programmes such as MSc, integrated MSc-PhD and other related courses across participating institutes, including various IITs and the Indian Institute of Science.
The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates’ scores and the availability of seats in each programme.
Further details regarding the admission process, including counselling and seat allocation, will be released on the official JAM portal in due course.