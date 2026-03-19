IIT JAM Result 2026 Out: How to check and download scorecards at jam2026.iitb.ac.in

IIT JAM Result 2026 at jam2026.iitb.ac.in: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has announced the results of the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2026 today, March 19. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now check their results through the JOAPS portal at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.

To access the result, candidates need to log in using their enrolment ID or registered email address along with their password. The institute has also confirmed that the JAM 2026 scorecards will be available for download from March 27, 2026 onwards on the same portal.

How to check IIT JAM Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website — jam2026.iitb.ac.in