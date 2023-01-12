IIT-JAM: IIT Guwahati releases admit card; check how to download

IIT JAM Admit Card 2023 : The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati Wednesday released the IIT JAM 2023 admit card. Candidates who registered for the exam can now download their admit card from the official website — jam.iitg.ac.in.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the ‘JOAPS candidate portal’. They would need e-mail ID / Enrolment ID and password to login and download the hall ticket.

IIT JAM admit card 2023 : How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM — jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the “JOAPS candidate portal” link.

Step 3: Enter your enrollment id and password, and submit.

Step 4: Download the admit card.

Candidates should cross-check their details on the admit card to ensure there are no spelling mistakes or factual errors. It is important to carry a hard copy of the admit card to the exam centre, as no candidate will be allowed to enter without showing the admit card.

The IIT JAM 2023 exam will be conducted on February 12, 2023 and the results for the same will be declared on March 22, 2023. JAM scores are used to get admission in various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.