IIT JAM final answer key released: Check result date, admission schedule

IIT JAM: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the final answer key for the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2020 at its official website, jam.iitk.ac.in. As per the schedule, the result for JAM 2020 was to be declared on March 20, however, with the final answer key being released, it can be expected anytime soon.

After the result, admission lists will be released based on merit. The first link, as per the schedule, will be released on June 1 followed by second in June 16 and third on June 29. Those who clear JAM will be eligible to secure a seat in MSC, MSc-PhD dual and joint degree courses across IITs as well as integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

IIT JAM final answer key, how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website jam.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on answer key link

Step 3: Download the answer key

JAM score is also used for admission to other centrally-funded technical institutions including NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab and IISERs.

