Monday, March 16, 2020
COVID-19

IIT JAM final answer key released: Check result date, admission schedule

IIT JAM final answer key has been released. Even as the result was announced to be declared on March 20, it can be expected sooner.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 16, 2020 2:19:31 pm
IIT Kanpur, iit jam answer key, jam.iitk.ac.in, iit jam result, iit admissions, education news, college admission IIT JAM 2020: Result iitk.jam.ac.in. (Representational image)

IIT JAM: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has released the final answer key for the Joint Admission Test for MSc (JAM) 2020 at its official website, jam.iitk.ac.in. As per the schedule, the result for JAM 2020 was to be declared on March 20, however, with the final answer key being released, it can be expected anytime soon.

After the result, admission lists will be released based on merit. The first link, as per the schedule, will be released on June 1 followed by second in June 16 and third on June 29. Those who clear JAM will be eligible to secure a seat in MSC, MSc-PhD dual and joint degree courses across IITs as well as integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

IIT JAM final answer key, how to download

Step 1: Visit the official website jam.iitk.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on answer key link
Step 3: A PhD will open, download

JAM score is also used for admission to other centrally-funded technical institutions including NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab and IISERs.

