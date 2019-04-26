Toggle Menu
IIT-JAM admissions 2019: Last date to apply today

JAM admission 2019: The registration process will conclude today for JAM 2019 through which candidates can enrol in NITs, IIEST, SPAs, NIFFT, University of Hyderabad, Punjab Engineering College and IIITs among others.

IIT JAM 2019 admissions: Apply at ccmt.nic.in (Representational Image)

JAM admission 2019: Today, April 26 (Friday), 2019 is the last date to apply for the Centralised counselling for MTech, March and MPlan admissions (CCMT) 2019 based on GATE score of 2017, 2018 and 2019. Through the CCMT process, candidates can enrol in National Institute of Technology (NITs), IIEST, SPAs, NIFFT, University of Hyderabad, Punjab Engineering College and IIITs among others.

In order to register themselves, candidates who have cleared GATE can apply at the official website, ccmt.nic.in. The online choice filling will continue till April 29, 2019 (Monday). This year, the coordinating institute for CCMT is NIT Rourkela. The CCMT was initiated in the year 2012 for centralised admission for postgraduate (PG) programmes.

JAM admissions 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, ccmt.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on CCMT 2019: Online registration, fee payment
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on ‘new candidate registration’
Step 5: Fill form, upload images
Step 6: Make payment

JAM admissions 2019: Fee

Meanwhile, the application process for JEE Advanced – the entrance exam for undergraduate admissions to IITs has been open at jeeadv.ac.in. For foreign nationals, the last date to apply is May 9 (Thursday), 2019, however, candidates can continue paying the fee till May 10 (Friday). For Indian candidates the application window will open from May 2, 2019, that is, after JEE Main 2019 result is announced. Read full notification on JEE Advanced registration 2019.

