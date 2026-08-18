IIT JAM 2027 registrations from Sept 5: Check exam schedule, eligibility and more

JAM is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes in science and related disciplines offered by participating IITs. The official JAM 2027 website has advised candidates to check the detailed eligibility requirements before submitting their applications.

By: Education Desk
4 min readNew DelhiAug 18, 2026 10:53 AM IST
iit kharagpur, iit jam exam 2026IIT Kharagpur will conduct IIT-JAM exam on February 14 (Image via official website/Enhanced with AI)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) will begin the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2027 on September 5, 2026. The institute is the organising institute for JAM 2027 and has launched the official examination website at jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

The JAM 2027 information brochure will be released on August 22, 2026, while the application portal will open on September 5. Candidates will be able to submit their applications through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) until October 12, 2026.

IIT Kharagpur has scheduled the JAM 2027 examination for February 14, 2027. The results will be announced on March 18, 2027. The examination will be held in two sessions on the same day, with different test papers assigned to each session.

IIT JAM 2027: Important dates

Event Date
JAM 2027 information brochure August 22, 2026
Registration begins September 5, 2026
Last date to apply October 12, 2026
JAM 2027 examination February 14, 2027
JAM 2027 result March 18, 2027

The application portal will be available through the official JAM website. IIT Kharagpur has said that candidates can apply only through JOAPS.

IIT JAM 2027 exam schedule

The JAM 2027 examination will be conducted on February 14, 2027, in two sessions.

Date Session Time Test papers
February 14, 2027 Forenoon 9:30 am to 12:30 pm Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA)
February 14, 2027 Afternoon 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm Biotechnology (BT), Economics (EN), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Physics (PH)

Candidates can choose the JAM test paper or papers they wish to appear for while completing the application. The seven papers offered for JAM 2027 are Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics and Physics.

Candidates opting for two papers should ensure that the selected papers are scheduled in different sessions.

Story continues below this ad

IIT JAM 2027: Who can apply?

JAM is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes in science and related disciplines offered by participating IITs. The official JAM 2027 website has advised candidates to check the detailed eligibility requirements before submitting their applications.

The detailed eligibility criteria are expected to be detailed in the JAM 2027 information brochure, which IIT Kharagpur will release on August 22. The criteria generally require candidates to have completed an undergraduate degree or be in the final year of their qualifying degree.

IIT JAM 2027 examination centres

JAM 2027 will be conducted at examination centres across India. IIT Kharagpur has specifically stated that there will be no international examination centres for JAM 2027. The official website will provide the list of examination cities.

Regions
IISc Bengaluru Zone IIT Kharagpur Zone
IIT Bombay Zone IIT Madras Zone
IIT Delhi Zone IIT Roorkee Zone
IIT Guwahati Zone IIT Kanpur Zone

Candidates are required to select their examination city preferences carefully while filling out the application form.

Story continues below this ad

What is IIT JAM  for; where can I use its score?

The Joint Admission Test for Masters, or JAM, is a national-level entrance examination for admission to postgraduate programmes in science and related disciplines. The examination provides a route to postgraduate study at participating IITs.

The official JAM 2027 website says the examination serves as a gateway to postgraduate programmes offered by premier institutes and currently highlights around 3,000 seats across participating IIT postgraduate programmes.

JAM scores are used for admission to programmes such as MSc and other postgraduate programmes, depending on the institute and programme-specific eligibility requirements.

Story continues below this ad

IIT Kharagpur will announce the JAM 2027 result on March 18, 2027, according to the official schedule.

The result and subsequent scorecard will be important for candidates seeking admission through JAM. Candidates should separately check the admission requirements of the IIT and postgraduate programme they wish to join, as qualifying in the entrance examination does not automatically guarantee a seat.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments