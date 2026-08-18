IIT JAM 2027 registrations from Sept 5: Check exam schedule, eligibility and more

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) will begin the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2027 on September 5, 2026. The institute is the organising institute for JAM 2027 and has launched the official examination website at jam.iitkgp.ac.in.
The JAM 2027 information brochure will be released on August 22, 2026, while the application portal will open on September 5. Candidates will be able to submit their applications through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) until October 12, 2026.
IIT Kharagpur has scheduled the JAM 2027 examination for February 14, 2027. The results will be announced on March 18, 2027. The examination will be held in two sessions on the same day, with different test papers assigned to each session.
IIT JAM 2027: Important dates
|Event
|Date
|JAM 2027 information brochure
|August 22, 2026
|Registration begins
|September 5, 2026
|Last date to apply
|October 12, 2026
|JAM 2027 examination
|February 14, 2027
|JAM 2027 result
|March 18, 2027
The application portal will be available through the official JAM website. IIT Kharagpur has said that candidates can apply only through JOAPS.
The JAM 2027 examination will be conducted on February 14, 2027, in two sessions.
|Date
|Session
|Time
|Test papers
|February 14, 2027
|Forenoon
|9:30 am to 12:30 pm
|Chemistry (CY), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA)
|February 14, 2027
|Afternoon
|2:30 pm to 5:30 pm
|Biotechnology (BT), Economics (EN), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Physics (PH)
Candidates can choose the JAM test paper or papers they wish to appear for while completing the application. The seven papers offered for JAM 2027 are Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics and Physics.
Candidates opting for two papers should ensure that the selected papers are scheduled in different sessions.
JAM is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes in science and related disciplines offered by participating IITs. The official JAM 2027 website has advised candidates to check the detailed eligibility requirements before submitting their applications.
The detailed eligibility criteria are expected to be detailed in the JAM 2027 information brochure, which IIT Kharagpur will release on August 22. The criteria generally require candidates to have completed an undergraduate degree or be in the final year of their qualifying degree.
JAM 2027 will be conducted at examination centres across India. IIT Kharagpur has specifically stated that there will be no international examination centres for JAM 2027. The official website will provide the list of examination cities.
|Regions
|IISc Bengaluru Zone
|IIT Kharagpur Zone
|IIT Bombay Zone
|IIT Madras Zone
|IIT Delhi Zone
|IIT Roorkee Zone
|IIT Guwahati Zone
|IIT Kanpur Zone
Candidates are required to select their examination city preferences carefully while filling out the application form.
What is IIT JAM for; where can I use its score?
The Joint Admission Test for Masters, or JAM, is a national-level entrance examination for admission to postgraduate programmes in science and related disciplines. The examination provides a route to postgraduate study at participating IITs.
The official JAM 2027 website says the examination serves as a gateway to postgraduate programmes offered by premier institutes and currently highlights around 3,000 seats across participating IIT postgraduate programmes.
JAM scores are used for admission to programmes such as MSc and other postgraduate programmes, depending on the institute and programme-specific eligibility requirements.
IIT Kharagpur will announce the JAM 2027 result on March 18, 2027, according to the official schedule.
The result and subsequent scorecard will be important for candidates seeking admission through JAM. Candidates should separately check the admission requirements of the IIT and postgraduate programme they wish to join, as qualifying in the entrance examination does not automatically guarantee a seat.