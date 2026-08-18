IIT JAM 2027 registrations from Sept 5: Check exam schedule, eligibility and more

IIT Kharagpur will conduct IIT-JAM exam on February 14 (Image via official website/Enhanced with AI)

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) will begin the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM) 2027 on September 5, 2026. The institute is the organising institute for JAM 2027 and has launched the official examination website at jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

The JAM 2027 information brochure will be released on August 22, 2026, while the application portal will open on September 5. Candidates will be able to submit their applications through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) until October 12, 2026.

IIT Kharagpur has scheduled the JAM 2027 examination for February 14, 2027. The results will be announced on March 18, 2027. The examination will be held in two sessions on the same day, with different test papers assigned to each session.