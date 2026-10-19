IIT JAM 2027 registration ends today; apply at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

After the IIT JAM 2027 registration last date, IIT Kharagpur will activate an application window tentatively on November 1, allowing candidates to make changes to their submitted form by paying an additional charge.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 19, 2026 11:43 AM IST
IIT JAM 2027 Registration Last DateIIT JAM 2027 Registration Last Date: Candidates can submit the application form through jam.iitkgp.ac.in (Photo: AI Generated)
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will close registrations for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 today, October 19. Candidates who have not yet applied for the exam can visit the designated portal at jam.iitkgp.ac.in to submit their applications.

According to the schedule available on the above-mentioned website, IIT Kharagpur will activate an application window tentatively on November 1, allowing candidates to make changes to their submitted form by paying an additional charge.

The IIT JAM 2027 will be held on Sunday, February 14, in two sessions. The forenoon session, scheduled from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, will have Chemistry, Geology and Mathematics, while the afternoon session, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, will have Biotechnology, Economics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics.

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While filling the application form, candidates can choose to appear for one or two test papers, but those choosing two papers are required to select papers scheduled in different sessions.

Also Read | IIT Kharagpur launches free AI tutor and prep tool for GATE, JAM: How to use it

IIT JAM 2027: Steps to apply

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to know how they can submit their application online through the official website.

Step 1: Go to the exam official website – jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

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Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab labelled as application portal.

Step 3: If you have not registered before, tap on ‘register here’ to register yourself.

Step 4: Go back to the application portal and start by signing in using enrollment ID or email address and password.

Step 5: Enter the captcha code or security pin displayed on the screen.

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Step 6: Fill the IIT JAM 2027 application form by submitting required details.

Step 7: Upload all necessary documents.

Step 8: Pay the IIT JAM 2027 application fees and review the application form.

Step 9: Submit the form and download the confirmation receipt for future reference.

Also Read | IIT Kharagpur’s online postgraduate and certificate courses on AI

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As announced by the conducting institute, a total of 89 postgraduate programmes have been offered across 23 IITs for admission to the academic year 2027-28. Candidates applying for the exam are required to regularly check the aforementioned official website for more such updates.

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