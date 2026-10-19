IIT JAM 2027 registration ends today; apply at jam.iitkgp.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur will close registrations for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027 today, October 19. Candidates who have not yet applied for the exam can visit the designated portal at jam.iitkgp.ac.in to submit their applications.

According to the schedule available on the above-mentioned website, IIT Kharagpur will activate an application window tentatively on November 1, allowing candidates to make changes to their submitted form by paying an additional charge.

The IIT JAM 2027 will be held on Sunday, February 14, in two sessions. The forenoon session, scheduled from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, will have Chemistry, Geology and Mathematics, while the afternoon session, from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, will have Biotechnology, Economics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics.