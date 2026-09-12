IIT JAM 2027 registration begins at jam.iitkgp.ac.in; check dates, steps to apply, exam pattern

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has begun the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027. Candidates can now apply through the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in, for admission to postgraduate programmes offered through JAM. The registration window will remain active until October 12, 2026.
IIT Kharagpur is the organising institute for JAM 2027. The examination will be conducted on February 14, 2027, in two sessions. The result is scheduled to be announced on March 18, 2027. JAM 2027 scores will be used for admission to postgraduate programmes across 23 IITs, covering 89 programmes and more than 3,000 seats.
|Event
|Date
|Registration begins
|September 11, 2026
|Last date to apply
|October 12, 2026
|Examination
|February 14, 2027
|Result
|March 18, 2027
Candidates first need to visit jam.iitkgp.ac.in and access the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS). They need to register using their name, valid email address, mobile number and password. After registration, candidates have to fill in their personal, academic and examination details and select the test paper or papers.
Applicants can appear for a maximum of two test papers, but the two papers must be scheduled in different examination sessions. Candidates then have to upload the required photograph, signature and applicable certificates before paying the application fee and submitting the form. The submitted application form and payment details should be downloaded for future reference.
The application fee is Rs 1,000 for one paper and Rs 1,350 for two papers for female candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST and PwD categories. For all other candidates, the fee is Rs 2,000 for one paper and Rs 2,700 for two papers.
JAM 2027 will be conducted as a computer-based test in seven papers — Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematical Statistics, Mathematics and Physics. Each paper has three sections: multiple-choice questions, multiple-select questions and numerical answer-type questions.
Negative marking applies to incorrect answers in the MCQ section, while there is no negative marking in the MSQ section.