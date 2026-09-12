IIT JAM 2027 registration begins at jam.iitkgp.ac.in; check dates, steps to apply, exam pattern

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur has begun the registration process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027. Candidates can now apply through the official website, jam.iitkgp.ac.in, for admission to postgraduate programmes offered through JAM. The registration window will remain active until October 12, 2026.

IIT Kharagpur is the organising institute for JAM 2027. The examination will be conducted on February 14, 2027, in two sessions. The result is scheduled to be announced on March 18, 2027. JAM 2027 scores will be used for admission to postgraduate programmes across 23 IITs, covering 89 programmes and more than 3,000 seats.

IIT JAM 2027: Important dates

Event Date Registration begins September 11, 2026 Last date to apply October 12, 2026 Examination February 14, 2027 Result March 18, 2027

How to apply for IIT JAM 2027?

Candidates first need to visit jam.iitkgp.ac.in and access the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS). They need to register using their name, valid email address, mobile number and password. After registration, candidates have to fill in their personal, academic and examination details and select the test paper or papers.