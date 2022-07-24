scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 24, 2022

IIT JAM 2023 schedule released: Exam on Feb 23, registrations to begin on September 7

IIT JAM 2023: The registration will begin on September 7 and will end on October 11, 2022, and students can visit the official website — jam.iitg.ac.in — to apply for the exam.

July 24, 2022 1:52:35 pm
IIT JAM 2023, IIT JAM schedule, IIT JAMIIT JAM 2023: The result for JAM 2023, according to the schedule, will be released on March 22, 2023. (Representative image. Source: PIxabay)

IIT JAM 2023: The Joint Admissions test for Masters (JAM) in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will be conducted on February 12, 2023, as per the official website — jam.iitg.ac.in. As per the schedule released by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati the registration for IIT JAM 2023 will begin on September 7 and will end on October 11, 2022.

JAM 2023 will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) which will be conducted in seven different subjects, namely Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH). The questions will be fully objective type, with three types of questions: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

In JAM 2023, the test has been divided into two parents. The forenoon session will have Chemistry, Geology and Mathematics, and the afternoon session will have Biotechnology, Economics, Mathematical Statistics and Physics. The result for JAM 2023, according to the schedule, will be released on March 22, 2023, and the online application for admissions will begin from April 11 and conclude on April 25 of next year.

This year, the application fees for all candidates will be Rs 1800 for one test paper and Rs 2500 for two test papers. However, female candidates or the candidates from the SC,  ST and PwD categories will have to pay Rs 900 for one test paper and Rs 1250 for two test papers. The application fee is non-refundable. Candidates should note that as per the official notification, aspirants can appear for either one or two test papers.

Meet the JEE Main toppers: Girl topper | Gujarat | West Bengal | Maharashtra | Uttarakhand | Punjab |  Rajasthan | Tripura | Bihar | Karnataka

To get admission through JAM, candidates should have passed an undergraduate degree or should be currently studying in their final year of undergradue programme. Proof of having passed the undergraduate degree should be submitted by September 30, 2023. Additionally, candidates promoted without a marksheet will have to produce a certificate stating the subjects studied in that semester/year duly signed by the Head of the Institute.

Also, all admitted candidates will have to submit a Physical Fitness certificate from a registered medical practitioner in the prescribed form at the time of the admission, and the admitted candidates may also have to undergo a Physical Fitness test by a medical board constituted by the Admitting Institute.

