IIT JAM 2023 Response sheet released; check steps to download

IIT JAM 2023 Response sheet: Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati today released the candidate’s response sheets for IIT JAM 2023. Candidates can download their response sheet from the official website – jam.iitg.ac.in

IIT JAM 2023 was conducted on February 12 and the result is expected to release on March 22.

IIT JAM 2023 Response sheet: how to download

Step 1: Visit the official JAM 2023 website — jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the candidate’s login tab

Step 3: Enter login credentials and click on submit

Step 4: Download the response sheet

IIT JAM was conducted for 7 subjects – biotechnology, chemistry, economic, geology, mathematics, physics and mathematical statistics. Candidates are allowed to appear for either one or two test papers. Through this exam, candidates can get direct admission to over 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs.