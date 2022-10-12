scorecardresearch
IIT JAM 2023: Registration deadline extended; check how to apply

IIT JAM 2023: Interested candidates can apply at the official website– jam.iitg.ac.in. For the year 2023, JAM is being organised by Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.

JAM 2023, IIT JAM 2023, Indian Institute of Technology, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, Joint admission test for Masters 2023, Joint Admission test for Masters, JAM 2023 registration, JAM 2023 registration deadline extendedIIT JAM 2023: The exam will be conducted on February 12 (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar/ Representative Image)

IIT JAM 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati today extended the registration deadline for Joint Admission test for Masters, 2023 till October 14. Interested candidates can apply at the official website– jam.iitg.ac.in. For the year 2023, JAM is being organised by Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.

Read |Why have 6 IITs boycotted THE World University Rankings third year in a row?

The JAM 2023 examination will be held on February 12, 2023. It will be a computer based test (CBT). It will be conducted in seven different subjects including Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Mathematics (MA), Physics (PH).

Candidates can apply for JAM 2023 only through JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS). JAM results will be announced on March 22, 2023

IIT JAM 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on JOAPS 2023 candidate portal

Step 3: Click on new registration and enter your details such as name, email address, mobile number and submit

Step 4: Once registered, fill the form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Submit and pay the fees

Step 6: Download the application form for future reference

The examination will be objective-type. It will have three types of questions:- multiple choice questions (MCQ), multiple select questions (MSQ) and numerical answer type (NAT) questions.

Read |IISc is the top institute in India; 8 IITs in overall list: THE World University Rankings

Candidates can appear for either one or two test papers. Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1800 for one paper and Rs 2500 for two papers. Female candidates belonging to all categories, SC, ST and PwD candidates will have to pay Rs 900 for one paper and Rs 1250 for two papers.

JAM is a gateway to direct admission to over 3000 seats in various postgraduate programmes at IITs. JAM 2023 scores will be used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.

