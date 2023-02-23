IIT JAM 2023 answer key released; how to check

IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati today released the answer key for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2023. The answer key can be downloaded from the official JAM 2023 website — jam.iitg.ac.in.

Along with answer keys, IIT Guwahati has also released the question paper and response sheets of the candidates. Students will be able to submit their challenges against the answer key from February 24 till February 26.

IIT JAM 2023 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official JAM 2023 website — jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, login using the required credentials.

Step 3: Click on the ‘answer key’ link as per your subject.

Step 4: Your answer key will be visible.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

IIT will allow candidates to challenge the JAM answer key. Candidates can do so from the JAM JOAPS. Candidates will have to pay a fee for each objection, and they will also have to submit a document of support as well. The objections against the JAM answer key will be evaluated. Based on the objections which will be valid, the answer key will be updated. The updated key will be the final answer key and based on it the result shall be prepared.

The IIT JAM 2023 exam was a three-hour long exam was held on February 12 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The result of JAM 2023 is scheduled to be released on March 22. Online application for admissions will be conducted between April 11 and 25.