scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

IIT JAM 2023 answer key released; how to check

IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key: The answer key, response sheets and question paper can be downloaded from the official JAM 2023 website — jam.iitg.ac.in.

IIT JAM 2023 answer key releasedIIT will allow candidates to challenge the JAM answer key.(Representative Image - Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)
Listen to this article
IIT JAM 2023 answer key released; how to check
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

IIT JAM 2023 Answer Key: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati today released the answer key for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2023. The answer key can be downloaded from the official JAM 2023 website — jam.iitg.ac.in.

IIT Bombay Placement |Computer Science, Electrical and Mechanical students get maximum high-paying jobs, says study

Along with answer keys, IIT Guwahati has also released the question paper and response sheets of the candidates. Students will be able to submit their challenges against the answer key from February 24 till February 26.

IIT JAM 2023 answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official JAM 2023 website — jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, login using the required credentials.

Step 3: Click on the ‘answer key’ link as per your subject.

Step 4: Your answer key will be visible.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

IIT will allow candidates to challenge the JAM answer key. Candidates can do so from the JAM JOAPS. Candidates will have to pay a fee for each objection, and they will also have to submit a document of support as well. The objections against the JAM answer key will be evaluated. Based on the objections which will be valid, the answer key will be updated. The updated key will be the final answer key and based on it the result shall be prepared.

Also Read
CBSE issues guidelines for Board Exams 2023
CBSE Boards 2023: Fresh guidelines issued for conduction of Class 10th, 1...
iit bombay placement study
IIT Bombay Placement: Computer Science, Electrical and Mechanical student...
Maharashtra CET 2023 exam dates
Maharashtra CET 2023: MBA/ MMS entrance exam on March 18, 19
JEE Toppers' Tips- Krish Gupta
Toppers' Tips: 'NCERT, previous years' papers and revision' - how Krish G...

The IIT JAM 2023 exam was a three-hour long exam was held on February 12 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The result of JAM 2023 is scheduled to be released on March 22. Online application for admissions will be conducted between April 11 and 25.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 10:36 IST
Next Story

In Karnataka, food politics takes centre stage as Congress accuses BJP’s C T Ravi of entering temple after eating non-veg food

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close