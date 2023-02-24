IIT JAM 2023: Answer key challenge process begins, steps to raise objection

IIT JAM 2023: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati today opened the answer key challenge window for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2023. Candidates can raise objections at the official website— jam.iitg.ac.in till February 26.

The answer key for the JAM 2023 examination was released Thursday, February 23 and the results are scheduled to be declared on March 22.

IIT JAM 2023: Steps to raise objection

Step 1: Visit the official JAM 2023 website — jam.iitg.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘JOAPS 2023’ tab given on the home page

Step 3: Login by entering your email id and password

Step 4: Choose the required questions to be challenged

Step 5: Pay the fee and submit required supporting document

Step 6: Submit the objections for review

The challenges against the JAM answer key will be evaluated. Based on the objections which will be valid, the final answer key will be prepared. Results will be declared on the basis of final answer key.

JAM 2023 scores to be used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR, SLIET.