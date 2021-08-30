IIT JAM 2022 registration: Here’s how to apply

August 30, 2021 11:46:43 am
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has commenced the application process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2022). Interested candidates can apply online official website- jam.iitr.ac.in.
The registration process was scheduled to begin on August 30 but it began on August 25 instead. The last date to apply for the exam is October 11, 2021 (Monday). The JAM admit cards will be available on January 4, 2022 (Tuesday). IIT JAM 2022 examination will be conducted on February 13, 2022.
Steps to apply for IIT JAM 2022
Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM- jam.iitr.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on ‘JAM 2022: Apply Online’ link
Step 3: Fill in the required details and register yourself
Step 4: IIT JAM 2022 Application form will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Fill the form, upload all required scanned documents and pay the fee
The JAM 2022 examination will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) in the online mode in various cities spread across the country. It is an entirely objective type test, with three questions’ styles: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. The examination attracts more than 1 lakh aspirants every year.
JAM 2022 will have 7 test papers — Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). A candidate can appear for either one or two test papers. JAM 2022 is open to all nationals and there is no age restriction. JAM score is valid for only one year. JAM score will also be used by other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions such as NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, and IISERs for admission to their postgraduate programmes.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-