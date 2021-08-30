IIT JAM 2022 registration: Here’s how to apply

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has commenced the application process for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (IIT JAM 2022). Interested candidates can apply online official website- jam.iitr.ac.in.

The registration process was scheduled to begin on August 30 but it began on August 25 instead. The last date to apply for the exam is October 11, 2021 (Monday). The JAM admit cards will be available on January 4, 2022 (Tuesday). IIT JAM 2022 examination will be conducted on February 13, 2022.

Steps to apply for IIT JAM 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of IIT JAM- jam.iitr.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘JAM 2022: Apply Online’ link

Step 3: Fill in the required details and register yourself

Step 4: IIT JAM 2022 Application form will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Fill the form, upload all required scanned documents and pay the fee

The JAM 2022 examination will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) in the online mode in various cities spread across the country. It is an entirely objective type test, with three questions’ styles: (i) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), (ii) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and (iii) Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions. The examination attracts more than 1 lakh aspirants every year.

JAM 2022 will have 7 test papers — Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH). A candidate can appear for either one or two test papers. JAM 2022 is open to all nationals and there is no age restriction. JAM score is valid for only one year. JAM score will also be used by other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions such as NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, and IISERs for admission to their postgraduate programmes.