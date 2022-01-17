scorecardresearch
Monday, January 17, 2022
IIT-JAM 2022 admit card released, check how to download

IIT-JAM 2022 Admit Card: The candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets through the website- jam.iisc.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
January 17, 2022 9:39:27 am
The candidates who will appear in the IIT JAM exam can download the hall ticket through the official website-- jam.iitr.ac.in.

IIT-JAM 2022 Admit Card: The admit card for the Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2021 – the entrance exam for admission to masters’ programmes across IITs, IISc, IISERs and other institutes has been released on January 11. The candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets through the website- jam.iisc.ac.in.

This year, IIT-Roorkee will conduct the JAM 2022 exam on February 13, 2022. It should be clear and all the details on it should be correct. If any discrepancy is detected in the admit card, then the candidate must inform the organising chair, JAM 2022, IIT Roorkee, as soon as possible.

IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 2: Click on the link to download the JAM admit card

Step 3: A new window will open on the display screen

Step 4: Enter your credentials and login

Step 5: The IIT JAM admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen

IIT JAM 2022 result will be announced on March 22. Integrated PhD programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore will use the JAM 2022 results to shortlist candidates for the final selection for admission to the institute.

Through JAM scores, candidates will get admission to 2802 seats at 20 IITs and IISc Bangalore for various programmes. JAM is conducted once a year at the national level.

