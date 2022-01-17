IIT-JAM 2022 admit card released, check how to download

January 17, 2022 9:39:27 am
IIT-JAM 2022 Admit Card: The admit card for the Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2021 – the entrance exam for admission to masters’ programmes across IITs, IISc, IISERs and other institutes has been released on January 11. The candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets through the website- jam.iisc.ac.in.
This year, IIT-Roorkee will conduct the JAM 2022 exam on February 13, 2022. It should be clear and all the details on it should be correct. If any discrepancy is detected in the admit card, then the candidate must inform the organising chair, JAM 2022, IIT Roorkee, as soon as possible.
IIT JAM 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download
Step 1: Visit the official website- jam.iitr.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the link to download the JAM admit card
Step 3: A new window will open on the display screen
Step 4: Enter your credentials and login
Step 5: The IIT JAM admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen
IIT JAM 2022 result will be announced on March 22. Integrated PhD programmes in Physical Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences and Biological Sciences at IISc Bangalore will use the JAM 2022 results to shortlist candidates for the final selection for admission to the institute.
Through JAM scores, candidates will get admission to 2802 seats at 20 IITs and IISc Bangalore for various programmes. JAM is conducted once a year at the national level.
