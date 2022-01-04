IIT JAM 2022 admit card release delayed; new date to be announced soon

IIT JAM 2022 admit card: The release date of IIT JAM 2022 admit cars has been delayed till further notice, as per official announcement. The new date to download admit cards will soon be declared on the official website. Once the admit cards are released, students, who have completed their registration process, will be able to download their admit cards from the official website – jam.iitr.ac.in.

Candidates will have to download and keep the admit card safe as no offline copy of the same will be made available to students this time. The admit card will contain information such as candidate’s personal details, IIT JAM Exam Center, Exam date, timings, and more.

Students can download the admit card for JAM 2022 through enrollment ID/email ID, password, and security code on the JOAPS portal.

How to download the JAM admit card 2022?

Step 1: Visit the official JAM 2022 website – https://jam.iitr.ac.in/

Step 2: A login window will appear on the JOAPS portal.

Step 3: Fill in your enrolment ID or email ID and password in the given space

Step 4: Click on submit after confirming all details

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen. Download and save a copy for future reference.

This admit card will be necessary for students as no student will be given entry in the examination center without the admit card.

Along with the admit cards, candidates appearing for the exam will also have to carry valid photo ID cards — PAN card, Aadhaar card, Driver’s License and Voter ID.

JAM 2022 is scheduled to take place on February 13, 2022 (Sunday) and the results will be announced on March 22, 2022 (Tuesday), as per official information available on the website.

Joint Admission Test for MSc programme is a national-level entrance exam which is applicable for several MSc programmes offered by various IITs and IISc Bangalore. It is usually conducted by one of the participating institutes.