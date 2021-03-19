IIT JAM 2021 result: When and where to check

IISc Bangalore to announce result for JAM 2021 tomorrow at https://jam.iisc.ac.in/

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore will be declaring the Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2021 result on March 20. Candidates can check their results online at the official website at jam.iisc.ac.in. IIT JAM entrance exam 2021 was held by IISc Bangalore on February 14 for various master’s courses in IITs.

The answer key was released on February 26 at the official website- jam.iisc.ac.in.

How to check JAM 2021 result

Step 1: Visit the official website at jam.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘JAM 2021 Result’ on the homepage

Step 3: Log in with necessary credentials

Step 4: Download the result for further references.

The first admission list will be released on June 16, followed by the second and third list on July 1 and 16, respectively.

Those who clear JAM are eligible to take admission in MSc, PhD, MSc-PhD, dual degree etc across IITs, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, IISERs and other centrally-funded technical institutes.