IIT JAM 2021 result released, check these websites

Updated: March 20, 2021 4:38:37 pm
IIT JAM 2021 result: The result of Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2021 has been released on March 20. The candidates can check the result through the website- jam.iisc.ac.in.
The entrance exam was earlier held on February 14.
JAM 2021 result: Steps to check
Step 1: Visit the official website at jam.iisc.ac.in
Step 2: Click on ‘JAM 2021 Result’ on the homepag
Step 3: Log in with necessary credential
Step 4: Download the result for further references.
The first admission list will be released on June 16, followed by the second and third list on July 1 and 16, respectively.
The JAM score is considered for admission to various masters programmes including MSc (two years), masters in economics (two years), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, M.Sc.-M.S. (Research)/ Ph. D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor Degree programmes at IlTs (Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi).
