IIT-JAM 2021 provisional answer key released, how to raise objections

March 1, 2021 2:25:20 pm
IIT-JAM 2021: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the answer key for the Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2021. The answer key is available to download at the website- jam.iisc.ac.in.
As the provisional answer key has been released, the candidates can now raise objections through the website by paying a fee of Rs 500. The final answer key will be available to download on the official website soon.
IIT-JAM 2021 answer key released: How to raise objections
Step 1: Visit the official website- jam.iisc.ac.in
Step 2: Enter user id and password
Step 3: Raise objections on answer key by justifying your answer
Step 4: Pay a fee of Rs 500
Step 5: Once done, download and take a print out of it.
The online exam was earlier held in two sessions on February 14. The result will be announced by March 20.
The JAM score is considered for admission to various masters programmes including MSc (two years), masters in economics (two years), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, M.Sc.-M.S. (Research)/ Ph. D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor Degree programmes at IlTs (Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi).
