JAM 2021: Preparation tips for last month

JAM 2021: The Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore is going to conduct the Joint Admission Test (JAM) for M.Sc in a matter of a few weeks. The national level examination for admission to M.Sc. and associated programs in the IITs, IISCs, NITs etc. to be held on February 14. With only a few weeks left before the exam, JAM candidates are expected to have completed most of the preparations by now, although there is always scope to revise one last time when it comes to appearing for an exam of such arduousness.

The national level examination is being conducted for seven different subjects this time. Though the pattern of the question remains uniform across all the papers, it is only obvious each subject is based on a different syllabus for JAM. While subjects like mathematics, mathematical statistics are conventionally more practice intensive, others such as economics, physics and chemistry additionally demand a fluent understanding of critical concepts.

There is still time left before the admit cards are released and candidates must toil to strengthen their weak areas. During the last few weeks of time left, aspiring applicants must refer to textual material and clear out any doubts. If needed, one can always seek the counsel of peers to help understand critical scientific theories and solve typical mathematical problems.

Candidates are advised to conjointly refer to the syllabus and previous year papers of JAM. This is to identify the most important topics from which a larger proportion of questions (in terms of marks weightage) are usually asked. For each subject, candidates must identify those topics which have been of the highest importance during the last five years or so. Make a note of these chapters and focus on revisions of these chapters during the last few days.

Referring to the pattern of the exam, the majority of the questions are of the MCQ format followed by numerical answer type format. Reportedly, candidates who took the test in earlier years reported that the JAM question paper consists of questions that are based on mathematical and scientific numerical. This also means that the possibilities of silly mistakes, in solving critical problems are also high.

Preparations for JAM exam during the last few days must, therefore, have a strong focus on practising numerical. Candidates can refer to mock tests, pre-solved papers, workbooks, question banks etc. as much as possible. In addition, one can also solve the numerical problems asked in the previous year exam. The correct answer to these numerical problems can be easily found in the JAM answer keys of the concerned years.

Topper of previous year JAM exams reports that one must aim to get placed at the top 100 ranks of the merit lists if they wish to get admission in the top IITs and IISCs in India. The score is also used for admission in various other institutions including the NITs. However, easier said than done, not only extensive practice but sincere revisions are also required.

A simple strategy to recall formulas and scientific relations/ values easily during the exam is by making a chart of this information and going through them every day. Similarly, one can also refer to short notes for revisions during the last few days. There is always more to cover when it comes to revisions for an exam of this difficulty level. But then again, it is equally important to not to overstress and give one’s best on the exam day.