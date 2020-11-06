IIT JAM 2021: Preparation strategy, tips, study plan, complete guidelines

Preparation hacks to crack IIT JAM 2021. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

IIT JAM 2021: Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru will conduct the Joint Admission Test for MSc on February 14. JAM will be held online across the nation for biotechnology, chemistry, economics, geology, mathematics, mathematical statistics, physics, and biological sciences subjects.

The admit card for JAM will be released on January 5 at jam.iisc.ac.in and in no time candidates will be appearing for the exam. JAM exam requires vigorous preparation, as the data indicates that only 23 per cent of the candidates qualified last year. So, here are tips for a three-month preparation plan which will help candidates in qualifying for the exam.

Previous year question papers: The candidates must solve JAM’s previous year question papers. Solving the previous year question papers allows candidates to know what is the expectation of the exam. It is also a good source to evaluate the status of preparation and to understand the topics from which questions are asked frequently.

Wrap up what is left: If any topic has yet not been completed for preparation or revision then do it as soon as possible. In short, the entire topics of the JAM syllabus must be completed by mid of December so that candidates can focus on revision and brushing up.

Take one mock test per day: From December, candidates must concentrate on taking mock tests for the online entrance exam. To be able to win the race with time and also maintain accuracy at the same time, candidates must practice the mock tests. The mock tests also help the candidates get familiar with the exam pattern, online test environment and understand the marking scheme.

Revision: Regular revision is important. With the mock tests, candidates will get to know what chapters are still lacking proper preparation and thus, those chapters can be revised again.

Make notes of important points: Write down the important points / concepts / formulas while revising in a notebook. Writing helps retain what is learned in a better way. Also, the notes can be used in the final days of JAM preparation as a quick review.

JAM is held for a duration of 3 hours and 60 questions of 100 marks are asked. The three types of questions are asked in the exam – Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), Multiple Select Questions (MSQs), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT) questions.

This year, one more subject has been added to JAM- Economics, which makes it total seven subjects. IITs, IISc Bangalore, NITs, IIEST, etc grant admission on the basis of JAM in M.Sc, Ph.D, M.Sc.-M.Tech Dual Degree Programs.

