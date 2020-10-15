IIT-JAM 2021: Application process date extended, check details

IIT JAM will be held on February 14. Representational image/ file

IIT-JAM 2021: The application process for the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru Joint Admission test for Masters (JAM) has been extended. The last date to apply online at jam.iisc.ac.in was October 15, but it has been extended now till October 17. This year, there are some few changes — a new paper on economics was included, minimum educational qualifications revised for various programmes.

JAM examination will be held on Sunday, February 14. It is a qualifying examination for candidates seeking admission to various masters programmes in top institutes including Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs) located across the country.

The JAM score is considered for admission to various masters programmes including M.Sc. (Two years), Masters in Economics (Two years), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, M.Sc.-M.S. (Research)/ Ph. D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor Degree programmes at IlTs (Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi).

The same is also used by IISc Bangalore for admission to Integrated PhD programmes and by other centrally funded technical institutions such as NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, and IISERs for admission to their programmes. This year, IIT-Mandi will admit their students to MSc Physics programme through JAM scores.

