IIT-JAM 2021 admit card to be released today

IIT-JAM 2021: The admit card for the Joint Admissions Test (JAM) 2021 – the entrance exam for admission to masters’ programmes across IITs, IISc, IISERs and other institutes will be released on January 11. The candidates appearing for the exam can download their hall tickets through the website- jam.iisc.ac.in.

This year, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru will conduct the JAM exam on February 14. The exam will be held in two sessions. The session I will be for biotechnology, mathematical science, and physics while session two will be for chemistry, economics, geology, and mathematics. Its result will be out by March 20, as per the official notification.

IIT-JAM 2021 admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- jam.iisc.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘candidates can download JAM 2021 admit card by click here’

Step 3: A new window will open, log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download it.

The JAM score is considered for admission to various masters programmes including MSc (two years), masters in economics (two years), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, M.Sc.-M.S. (Research)/ Ph. D. Dual Degree, and other Post-Bachelor Degree programmes at IlTs (Bhilai, Bhubaneshwar, Bombay, Delhi, ISM Dhanbad, Gandhinagar, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras, Mandi, Palakkad, Patna, Roorkee, Ropar, Tirupati, and BHU Varanasi).