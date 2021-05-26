IIT JAM 2021 admission date extended, eligibility criteria relaxed

The result of JAM 2021 was released on March 20. The entrance exam was held on February 14.

The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru has extended the admission application submission deadline for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) to May 31. Earlier, the deadline to submit admission application forms was May 27. Candidates can now register for admission through JAM 2021 on the official website – jam.iisc.ac.in or joaps.iisc.ac.in.

Apart from extending the deadline, IISc has also relaxed the eligibility criteria for candidates. Now candidates with only a “pass’ on the qualifying exam can apply for IIT JAM 2021. Students who have qualified the JAM 2021 can apply for the masters admission to MSc (Two Year), Joint MSc-PhD, MSc-PhD dual degree and other post-bachelor’s degree programmes at the IITs and to the Integrated PhD programmes at IISc.

“In view of COVID-19, eligibility requirement for admission through JAM 2021 is relaxed to PASS in the qualifying degree for all categories,” reads the official statement on the JOAPS portal.

IIT JAM 2021: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website – jam.iisc.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Step 3: On the window, enter enrollment id or email id and passwords.

Step 4; Fill in the application form with all necessary credentials.

Step 5: Download the form for future reference.

