IIT-JAM 2020 response sheets released, check result date

IIT JAM response sheet released.( Photo by Hardik Abrol / Representational image) IIT JAM response sheet released.( Photo by Hardik Abrol / Representational image)

IIT-JAM 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has released the response sheet for the Joint Admission Test (JAM) 2020 at its official websites, joaps.iitk.ac.in, jam.iitk.ac.in. The exam was held on February 9 and the result is scheduled to be announced on March 20.

Those who clear JAM are eligible to take admission in MSc, PhD, MSc-PhD, dual degree etc across IITs, NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab, IISERs and other centrally-funded technical institutes.

IIT-JAM 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, jam.iitk.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the response sheet link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Response sheet in dashboard, download

Those who clear the result will have to submit their application forms for admissions. The submission will be held from April 9 to 22. The first admission list will be out from June 1 followed by second on June 16 and third on June 29, as per the schedule

