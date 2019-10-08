IIT JAM 2020: Registration process ends today, how to apply

IIT JAM 2020: The online application process for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) JAM 2020 will be closed on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. The candidates can apply through the official website of, jam.iitk.ac.in. The registration process will be closed today at 8:30 pm.

The Joint Admission Test for MSc will be held on February 9 and the result is scheduled to be announced on March 20. The application forms of selected candidates for admission will be accepted from April 9 to 22.

The exam will be held in two sessions. Session one will be held from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and will be conducted for the subjects including biotechnology, physics, and mathematical statistics (MS). The second session will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm for mathematics, chemistry, and geology.

IIT JAM 2020: Exam pattern

In a major change, the JAM 2020 will be conducted for six subjects and the biological science paper has been discontinued. The exam will be held objective type but will have further three types – multiple-choice questions (MCQ), numerical answer type (NAT) and multiple selection questions (MSQ).

JAM 2020: Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1,500 for one test paper and Rs 2,100 for both the test papers. For female candidates and for those belonging to the reserved category, the fee is Rs 750 and Rs 1050, respectively

Joint Admission Test for M.Sc. (JAM) is being conducted from 2004 to provide admissions to M.Sc. (Four Semesters), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree, etc. Programmes at the IITs and Integrated PhD Degree Programmes

JAM score is also used for admission to other centrally-funded technical institutions including NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET Punjab and IISERs.